Nigerian singer, Odumodu Blvck, has been sighted with the son of the president to Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu, in a viral video

The singer had refused to perform at the inauguration of the president a few months ago and he tweeted about it

Fan reacted after they saw him with Seyi as they visited what he tweeted about the president last year

Fast-rising singer, Tochukwu Ojokwu, aka, Odumodu Blvck has stirred massive reactions after he was seen in the company of the son of the president of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu.

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodu Blvck had rejected the offer to perform at the inauguration of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu last year. According to him, he was contacted but he declined the offer as he noted that he does not share in their party's view.

A few months after that tweet, the 'Declan Rice' crooner was seen with Seyi Tinubu. He made a video which was sighted online while with the president's son.

Odumodu Blvck drinks Capri-sun

In the recording, the artiste who boasted of being Wizkid's bestie was seen enjoying Capri-Sun, a brand of children's drink.

He had some discussions with Seyi which were not so audible for everyone to hear. He also showed off the wristband the son of the president was wearing.

Odumodu Blvck speaks about being a role model

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodu Blvck had sparked reactions online after his interview went viral.

During the question and answer section, he spoke about himself and the people who chose to make him their role model.

He noted that he was not a saint and would never advise anyone to make him role model because only fools would.

The singer also gave a breakdown of the incantations he used to say at the beginning of his songs.

Odumodu Blvck's Declan Rice breaks record

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodu Blvck made history as one of his hit songs was ranked high among global hip-pop artists.

Declan Rice, his music was rated as the second-best hip-hop song of the year, just a place behind Se Grita by Morad and Juls.

The yearly music wrap released by the popular streaming app, Spotify, is the best global hip-hop song record in Nigeria because Odumodu Blvck was number five on the list.

