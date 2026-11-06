A video showing the interior of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's new church surfaced on X on Thursday, November 5, 2026

The auditorium features rows of blue seats, suspended speaker systems, internal pillars housing offices and galleries, and a large altar screen

The footage sparked fierce debate online, with Nigerians divided over the scale and purpose of the massive structure

A video revealing the interior of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's new church has set Nigerian social media ablaze, with viewers stunned by the sheer size of the facility.

The footage, shared on X on Thursday, November 5, 2026, appears to have been captured from an upper balcony or mezzanine level, panning across a vast auditorium filled with neatly arranged blue seats.

Pastor Ibiyeomie's 120k-capacity auditorium surfaces as cleric dedicates the building in grand style. Photo credit@davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

According to descriptions accompanying the clip, the hall has the capacity to accommodate up to 120,000 worshippers at a time.

Inside Ibiyeomie's new auditorium

Beyond the seating in the cleric's church, the facility contains structural pillars that double as housing for offices and additional gallery spaces designed to hold even more congregants.

At the front of the hall in the clergyman's church, a large screen is mounted above the altar area, intended to broadcast proceedings to those seated far from the stage.

A suspended line-array speaker system hangs overhead, ensuring the audio reaches every corner of the space.

Pastor Ibiyeomie's 120K-capacity church trends after the cleric dedicated the building, with Bishop Oyedepo in attendance. Photo credit@davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

The video's caption, which described the building as "Hand of God," fuelled further conversation online, with many users calling it a remarkable architectural achievement while others questioned the priorities behind such a project.

Here is the X video of the auditorium that got fans talking:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

The clip divided opinion sharply. Watch the footage that sparked the debate below.

@InahKenneth wrote:

"Religion is evil, this should be a company where people work, but due to how daft our people are, they fall for this scam."

@israel_atumen fired back at critics:

"Enough tears from emergency factory owners."

A user identified as Goddy ooo questioned the investment:

"Why them no Dey build football stadium??"

Another commenter, Gralic, was blunt in his dismissal:

"Time wasters. Just wasting time. Devil ibieyomie is wasting his time. He should ask Paul Enenche."

Pastor Ibiyeomie warns Christians against unpaid tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie urged Christians to pay their tithes before spending money on Christmas clothes and other festive activities, warning that neglecting the obligation could bring misfortune.

He recounted two incidents in which vehicle tyres burst and claimed both drivers had failed to pay their tithes, arguing that believers should not blame every difficulty on the devil. The Salvation Ministries founder also criticised Christians who paid incorrect amounts and warned them against neglecting their tithes in December.

Source: Legit.ng