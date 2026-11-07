The UK Home Office announced a new earned settlement model that replaces the near-automatic 5-year route to permanent residence for migrants

Migrants earning above £50,271 (₦103.9m) and certain public service workers will be among those who can still settle after five years

The highest earners will qualify for settlement in as little as 3 years under the new tiered contribution-based system

The UK government has scrapped its near-automatic five-year route to permanent residence for migrants, replacing it with a contribution-based system that ties settlement timelines to earnings, character, and profession.

The Home Secretary presented the new "earned settlement" model to Parliament on November 2, 2026, saying that the right to live permanently in the UK should be earned, not automatically granted.

The UK identifies migrants who can secure permanent residence after five years. Photo credit: Peter Nicholls, John Lamb

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UK permanent residence in 5 years?

Under the new rules, migrants who earn more than £50,271 (approximately ₦103.9 million) annually will remain eligible for settled status after five years.

Alongside high earners, specific public service workers will also qualify for the five-year route. Those named include:

1. Doctors.

2. Nurses.

3. Teachers.

The government described settled status as a significant privilege because it grants free and unrestricted access to the UK labour market, the National Health Service (NHS), and the welfare system.

The fastest UK permanent residence route: 3 years for top earners

The highest earners will be able to secure settled status in just three years, making them eligible for permanent residence significantly earlier than the current standard timeline.

The government did not specify the exact salary threshold for this accelerated route in the initial announcement, but framed it as a reward for exceptional economic contribution.

Migrants who fall below the £50,271 (₦103.9 million) threshold and do not work in a designated public service role will face a longer wait, with the duration determined by both their level of contribution and their character record.

The Home Office said the reforms are designed to ensure that how long a migrant waits for settlement reflects what they give to the country, rather than simply how long they have been in it.

Requirements for settlement in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published four requirements settlement seekers must satisfy.

The requirements cover criminal history, language ability, financial obligations, and work contribution records.

The UK officials said no applicant will be considered for settlement unless all four conditions are fully met.

Source: Legit.ng