Netherlands Sets Minimum Age Requirements for 10-Year Dutch Passport

The Dutch government has an age-based rule that determines whether applicants receive a 5-year or 10-year passport

Anyone under the age of 18 applying for a Dutch passport or identity card is only entitled to the shorter validity period

Adults aged 18 and older qualify for the full 10-year passport, while different rules apply to non-Dutch nationals living in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has a clear age threshold that determines how long a passport or Dutch identity card remains valid.

Applicants under 18 receive a significantly shorter validity period than adults.

Netherlands sets minimum age limit for 10-year Dutch passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How Dutch passport age rule works

According to the Dutch government, any applicant below the age of 18 is issued a passport or identity card that is valid for five years only. Once a person turns 18 or older, they qualify for the standard 10-year validity period. The distinction applies to both passports and Dutch identity cards.

Residents who want to know exactly when their document needs to be renewed can consult the official guidance on how long a passport or Dutch identity card remains valid, published by the Dutch government.

It is also worth noting that renewing an existing passport or identity card is not an option under Dutch rules. Applicants must always apply for an entirely new travel document, regardless of how much time is left on their current one.

Who can apply for Dutch passport?

Only individuals who hold Dutch nationality are eligible to apply for a Dutch passport. Those who live in the Netherlands but carry a different nationality are required to contact the embassy or consulate of their country of origin to obtain a travel document.

For situations that require faster processing, emergency documents and expedited deliveries are available, though these come with different rates.

A full breakdown of all applicable fees for travel documents is published on the website of the National Agency for Identity Data, known in the Netherlands as the RvIG.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng