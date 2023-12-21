Fast-rising Nigerian hip-hop artiste Odumodublvck recently got people talking online with a proclamation he made about Wizkid

Hours after, the rapper was seen hanging out with Wizkid in the studio; he went on his Snapchat to declare himself Wizzy's bestie

In the clip shared by Odumodublvck, he could be seen telling his younger brother to stay away from him because he is now Wiz's bestie

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper and hip-hop artiste Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has created a massive storm online as a clip of him talking about his relationship with Wizkid goes viral.

The Abuja-based rapper recently trended online as a clip of him hanging out with Wizkid in a studio went viral.

Meet Wizkid's new bestfriend, rapper Odumodublvck. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Wizkid was seen in the viral clip smoking heavily in the trending clip, which got people talking. However, hours later, Odumodublvck proclaimed his relationship with the singer.

Odumodublvck names himself Wizkid's new bestie

In a clip posted on Snapchat, the rapper was seen warding off his brother not to get too close to him because he is now Wizkid's new bestie.

Odumodu noted in the clip that it is not easy to be Wizzy's best friend.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Odumodublvck's comment about Wizkid

Reactions trail Odumodu's video declaring himself as Wizkid's bestie:

@dansky_exchange:

"Wizkid no get best friend bro maybe e Dey Whyne you."

@badiboiy1:

"Bro calm down, wizkid fit see you tomorrow for anywhere and do as if he didn’t know you, fc abii make i explain for them weller."

@_domi.topboy_:

"To be big wiz bestie na role for Nigerian movie."

@iamelb:

"Y’all should just enjoy the moment. After this December before Una see Wizkid for Lagos again we go dey beg am to come back."

@kingsteppy:

"No be skepta again."

@papy_jay01:

"Are you wande coal?"

@1704autos:

"Na only Dj tunez and Wande be Big Wiz OGs."

@untouch_junior01:

"Sha no use too much talk stain BIG Wiz Abeg."

@mtripkid:

"Odumodu day do like baby!!! Better cool down, anyways if she no fck o if she no suk!!! Some werey go still pay for her wig and handbag!!"

@celebrity_painter19:

"Na celebrities promote smoking among our youth."

@jose_mili1:

"Dey play… He will give you far distance soon cuz you dey cap Omo Eran."

Odumodublvck's "Declan Rice" ranks as no.2 best hip-hop song globally

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Odumodublvck when one of his hit singles, Declan Rice, was announced as the second most popular hip-hop song in 2023.

The song is credited for giving Odumodublvck his big break into the Nigerian music industry.

According to Spotify, Odumodu's Declan Rice is the second most listened-to hip-hop song worldwide on its streaming platform.

Source: Legit.ng