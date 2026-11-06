Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, joined the NYSC throwback trend with a photo from his orientation camp days

The actor posted the throwback on his social media page with a simple caption that quickly caught the attention of thousands

The photo sparked a wave of hilarious reactions from fans who saw an instant opportunity for new memes

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze has set the internet abuzz after sharing a throwback photo from his National Youth Service Corps orientation camp days.

The actor, beloved for his iconic role as Aki, jumped on a growing social media trend where Nigerians are digging up and sharing their old NYSC photos.

Chinedu Ikedieze’s NYSC throwback photo gets fans talking for unexpected reasons. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

He posted the image on one of his official social media pages with a brief, matter-of-fact caption: "NYSC orientation camp."

Fans React to Aki's NYSC Photo

The photo wasted no time pulling in a flood of comments, with many fans seeing it as the perfect raw material for internet humour. The energy in the comment section was a mix of laughter, nostalgia and genuine emotion.

@biggest_bas wrote:

"New memes done drop direct from the source ❤️ thank you sir."

@charlesinojie simply commented:

"Just in case o…"

@hope_of_virtue had a cheeky question for the actor:

"How much was Allawee this period sir?"

@iammcpashun was clearly amused, writing:

"🫆This Body na gift o. If I First you old, me and you go get Problem Bros. Ah 😂"

@mav_da_plug joked about the actor's appearance in the photo:

"Brah who see you go think say na secondary school uniform you wear so😂"

Chinedu Ikedieze sparks online conversation with rare glimpse into his NYSC days. Credit: @chineduikedezie

Source: Instagram

Aki's wife repairs Ikeja potholes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, personally filled potholes on a street in Ikeja, Lagos, using cement and gravel.

She shared a video showing how she arrived with the materials and a cameraman, explaining that she wanted to make the road easier for motorists.

Her action drew mixed reactions, with many praising her effort while others questioned whether she obtained permission to carry out the road repairs.

Source: Legit.ng