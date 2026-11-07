A Lagos High Court cross-examined senior lawyer Soji Awogbade over the preparation of the disputed 2017 Will of late billionaire Chief Labode Oladimeji Akindele

SAN Kemi Pinheiro questioned Awogbade on how instructions were received from the deceased and whether documentary records of their consultations existed

The case, filed by the deceased's first son challenging the Will's validity, also raised questions about overseas assets in the UK and Spain

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Lagos State High Court has turned fresh scrutiny on the preparation of the disputed 2017 Will of late billionaire industrialist Chief Labode Oladimeji Akindele, with a key witness subjected to sharp questioning over how the document was drafted and approved.

The proceedings took place on Monday, November 3, 2026, before Justice T. A. Anjorin-Ajose. Senior Advocate of Nigeria Dr Kemi Pinheiro cross-examined Soji Awogbade, a senior legal practitioner and former partner at AALEX, over the instructions allegedly given by Chief Akindele during the preparation of his Will.

Senior Advocate Kemi Pinheiro grilled lawyer Soji Awogbade over instructions allegedly received from late Chief Akindele. Photo: adsa

Source: Getty Images

Awogbade told the court the Will was prepared after personal consultations with the late industrialist. Pinheiro challenged this account, asking how those instructions were received, what corrections were made to drafts of the document, and how the final version was eventually approved.

The lawyer also pressed Awogbade on whether any documentary records existed to support those consultations, particularly given that the deceased was described as a meticulous businessman who paid close attention to important documents.

Questions over family constitution and estate governance

The court also examined the relationship between a family protocol referenced in the 2017 Will and a separate Family Constitution dated October 14, 2018.

Questions arose about the origin of both documents and their legal significance in governing the Akindele family estate. The distinction between executors named under the Will and trustees envisaged under the broader family governance arrangements also came under review.

The case was filed by Oladipo Alade Akindele, the deceased's first son, who is contesting the validity of the Will and the manner in which the estate is being administered.

Among his objections are alleged defects in the Will's execution, uncertainty about its date, and the absence of a Family Protocol he says was referenced in the testament.

He also argues that the Will failed to properly capture some of Chief Akindele's significant assets, including properties in the United Kingdom and a family residence in Spain known as Nigerian House.

The defendants have rejected these claims, insisting the Will was validly executed. They maintain that the Family Constitution was duly completed between October and November 2018 and that physically attaching it to the Will was not required to establish its validity.

Estate placed under Administrator-General

The court had earlier ordered that the estate be placed under the Lagos State Administrator-General while the dispute is resolved.

That order followed the dismissal of an application to strike out the claimant's suit, after which Letters of Administration were issued and served on the relevant parties.

Chief Akindele's first son is challenging the validity of his father's Will Photo: Chief Labode Oladimeji Akindele

Source: Facebook

Chief Akindele, who died aged 88 on June 29, 2020, built business interests spanning maritime services, fishing, finance, real estate and international investments, including through the Fairgate Group and Madandola Group.

Related probate proceedings are also ongoing in the United Kingdom.

Pinheiro is leading the claimant's legal team alongside Mayowa Owolabi of Pistis Partners LLP, while the defendants are represented by Ebun Sofunde, SAN.

Cross-examination of Awogbade is scheduled to resume on November 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng