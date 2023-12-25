Famous Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has sparked massive reactions online after some snippets of his recent interview went viral

During the viral interview, Odumodu spoke about himself and the people who chose to make him their role model

The singer noted that he is not a saint and would never advise anyone to make him their role model because only a fool would

Fast-rising Nigerian Hip-hop star Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has sparked a significant conversation online with a clip of him talking about being a role model or not during an interview with Zero Conditions.

During the interview, Odumodublvck gave a vivid breakdown of the incantation he usually says at the beginning of all his songs.

He was also queried about being aggressive with trolls and never allowing them to rubbish his music.

Odumodublvck replied, noting that he is aggressive with trolls because he doesn't want anyone to joke around with his mental health.

I smoke, I fornicate - Odumodublvck on why he doesn't want to be anyone's role model

The rapper noted during the interview that he is not the only one who is aggressive with trolls.

Odumodu also noted that not being aggressive, as usually advised by PR firms because of his brand, would mean he is trying to portray something he is not.

During the interview, Odumodublvck revealed that he smokes, drinks, and fornicates and sees no reason anyone would want to make him their role model because that would mean the person is a fool.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Odumodublvck's comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Odumodublvck's comments:

@thevanesaonly:

"I can’t date someone like Odumodu he’s not my kind of spec."

@fekomiceo:

"If you need a role model follow Jesus or Mohammed , Sango or obatala those are spiritual men. If you reason me I will reason you back . Some mumu would say it’s classless , so it’s not classless when you insult me but it’s classless when I return the favor OJU E MA BO your eye go peal."

@smalligy:

"Igbo man confirm."

@chy0msss:

"I love him. He’s a realist. No gree for anybody. These fans be moving ma#d sometimes."

@rudagramm:

"This level of honesty should be a crime ."

@lala_camilla:

"You leave you mama and papa dey follow celebs as role model. You’ll end up somewhere youll explain taya - Dey play."

@tonia.gram_:

"He’s just too real. Odumodu no gree for anybody. If them tr0ll you, drag them back."

@arc_mukhtar:

"This guy is dvmb..low budget Burna."

@ladyque_1:

"When people go low, you go lower. No gree for online trolls."

@jaycruisee:

"Aside fornication I’m not really that a sinner cos I don’t smoke and drink but you see fornication."

