Male foreigners granted Singapore citizenship or permanent residency as students or under parental sponsorship must serve National Service under the Enlistment Act 1970

Singapore's MINDEF allows NS deferment for pre-tertiary studies up to A Levels or a polytechnic diploma, but grants no deferment for university education

Male applicants who receive citizenship while already enrolled in university may be required to disrupt their studies to meet their NS enlistment date

Singapore requires all male foreigners who are granted citizenship or permanent residency (PR) as foreign students or through their parents' sponsorship to serve National Service (NS), under the [Enlistment Act 1970](http://www.cmpb.gov.sg).

The obligation applies unless a formal exemption is granted.

Singapore National Service (NS) requires eligible male PR and citizenship holders to register at 16½. Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All male applicants are directed to visit www.cmpb.gov.sg for full details on NS requirements before submitting a citizenship or PR application.

Registration and enlistment timeline

Male applicants subject to NS must register once they turn 16 and a half years old. Full-time enlistment follows at the earliest opportunity after they reach 18.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) permits servicemen-in-waiting to complete pre-tertiary qualifications, including A Levels, a polytechnic diploma, or an equivalent certification, before they are called up.

Enlistment will occur either after the completion of pre-tertiary education or upon turning 18, whichever comes later.

No deferment for university studies

A key condition that affects foreign students is MINDEF's firm position on university education: no deferment is granted at that level, regardless of whether studies were already underway when citizenship or PR was obtained.

This means that any male applicant who receives citizenship or PR while enrolled at university must interrupt his degree programme to enlist if he cannot finish his studies before his scheduled enlistment date.

Operationally ready NS

After completing full-time NS, servicemen transition into Operationally Ready National Serviceman (NSman) status. This phase of the obligation continues until age 50 for commissioned officers, and until age 40 for all other ranks.

Singapore sets minimum age requirement for 10-year passport

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore has set a minimum age requirement that determines whether a passport holder qualifies for a 10-year validity document, according to guidance published by the country's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Source: Legit.ng