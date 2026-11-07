Chiamaka, daughter of late veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu, shared an emotional video online after his death at age 71

She called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria to remove an alleged burial poster, insisting only she should announce her father's passing

Celebrities including Don Jazzy, Chioma Akpotha, and Omoni Oboli flooded the comments section with messages of support

The death of veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu has drawn an outpouring of celebrity support, after his daughter Chiamaka took to social media with a tearful plea asking the public to respect her family's grief.

Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli send messages after Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter’s emotional plea. Credit: @chiomaakpotha, @diewaitikpechukwu, @chiamaxsworldoy

Source: Instagram

Ikpechukwu passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, following a prolonged illness. Before his family could publicly address the news, word had already spread online, prompting Chiamaka to record and share an emotional video response.

Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter pleads for privacy

In the video, a visibly distressed Chiamaka appealed to the public not to announce or share news of her father's death without her permission.

She specifically called out the Actors Guild of Nigeria over what she described as an alleged burial poster that had circulated without her consent, and firmly requested that it be taken down.

She also asked people to stop calling her during what is a deeply painful period for her family.

The raw and heartfelt nature of the video resonated strongly with her father's colleagues and other prominent figures in the entertainment industry, many of whom rushed to the comments section to offer their condolences and words of comfort.

Celebrities Show Support for Chiamaka

Don Jazzy responded with a string of heartbroken emojis.

Chioma Akpotha wrote, "So sorry, sweetheart.

Jide obi gi aka biko nwannem."

Peggy Ovire offered, "Oh my God, so sorry, sis," and Uche Elendu simply wrote, "My heart is broken."

Omoni Oboli also weighed in with a message of faith, writing, "God is with you always. May his soul rest in peace."

Adaora Ukoh added, "So sorry to hear this. May God uphold your strength through these trying times," while Uchenna Nnanna wrote, "It is well, Nnem."

Monalisa Chinda also expressed her sorrow through a series of broken heart emojis in the comments.

The collective response reflects just how deeply Diewait Ikpechukwu was regarded within the Nigerian entertainment community, and how much his daughter's public display of grief moved those who knew him.

Veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu dies at 71, colleagues and fans mourn. Credit: @diewaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry. Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group.

Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng