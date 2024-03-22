“Portable’s Freshness Is His Mind”: Curvy Actress Destiny Amaka Speaks on Kissing Zazu, Video Trends
- A video of actress Destiny Amaka speaking on the conditions that would make her kiss singer Portable Zazu is trending online
- In the video, the Nollywood actress said she would kiss the Zeh Nation boss if she was paid to do so
- Destiny Amaka, who described Portable Zazu as a smart guy, added that his freshness is his mind
Nollywood actress Destiny Amaka has caused a buzz with a trending video of her speaking about controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable.
Since his recent collaboration with UK rapper Skepta, Portable has emerged as one of the most talked about artists in the Nigerian music industry.
Destiny Amake gives condition to kiss Portable
In a viral video from Inside Scoops by Pulse hosted by BBNaija star Uriel Oputa, the actress outlined the conditions that would prompt her to kiss the Zeh Nation boss, who recently hosted DJ Brooke.
Amaka said she would kiss Portable if paid to do so.
She added that aside from being paid, she would kiss him if it would interpret or deliver what was required for the audience to understand her art.
Amaka further described Portable as smart, stating that the singer’s freshness is his mind.
Watch the video of Destiny Amaka speaking on kissing Portable Zazu
Reactions as Destiny Amaka speaks about Portable
Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video
"Once you make money dem no get class.
"Portable dey him own una go involve am. Fire dey come. Trouble sleep yanga go wake am. Dey bam."
"He kuku dey on him own nah una go find him trouble ehh ehn."
"See street cred": Fans react as Portable takes UK journalist to a school in Sango without bodyguard
"Nah Jeje Omo Olalomi de now .... Nah unah de draw ham oo."
Portable slams Seyi Vibez over recent feat
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out Seyi Vibez after the latter took to his social media page to flaunt his two billion streaming plaque.
Seyi has taken to social media to celebrate his songs, gathering over two billion streams worldwide across multiple platforms.
The singer's colleague Portable reacted to the feat, insinuating that the achievement wasn't genuine.
