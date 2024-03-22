A video of actress Destiny Amaka speaking on the conditions that would make her kiss singer Portable Zazu is trending online

In the video, the Nollywood actress said she would kiss the Zeh Nation boss if she was paid to do so

Destiny Amaka, who described Portable Zazu as a smart guy, added that his freshness is his mind

Nollywood actress Destiny Amaka has caused a buzz with a trending video of her speaking about controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable.

Since his recent collaboration with UK rapper Skepta, Portable has emerged as one of the most talked about artists in the Nigerian music industry.

Destiny Amaka says she can kiss Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby @destinyamaka

Source: Instagram

Destiny Amake gives condition to kiss Portable

In a viral video from Inside Scoops by Pulse hosted by BBNaija star Uriel Oputa, the actress outlined the conditions that would prompt her to kiss the Zeh Nation boss, who recently hosted DJ Brooke.

Amaka said she would kiss Portable if paid to do so.

She added that aside from being paid, she would kiss him if it would interpret or deliver what was required for the audience to understand her art.

Amaka further described Portable as smart, stating that the singer’s freshness is his mind.

Watch the video of Destiny Amaka speaking on kissing Portable Zazu

Reactions as Destiny Amaka speaks about Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

el_senor_es_bueno_:

"Once you make money dem no get class.

ororopattaya:

"Portable dey him own una go involve am. Fire dey come. Trouble sleep yanga go wake am. Dey bam."

smat_bwoy:

"He kuku dey on him own nah una go find him trouble ehh ehn."

official_imoleayo_babajide:

"Nah Jeje Omo Olalomi de now .... Nah unah de draw ham oo."

Portable slams Seyi Vibez over recent feat

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out Seyi Vibez after the latter took to his social media page to flaunt his two billion streaming plaque.

Seyi has taken to social media to celebrate his songs, gathering over two billion streams worldwide across multiple platforms.

The singer's colleague Portable reacted to the feat, insinuating that the achievement wasn't genuine.

Source: Legit.ng