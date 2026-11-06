JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained video series targeting candidates preparing for the 2027 UTME

The board warned that choosing the wrong subject combination could affect a candidate's eligibility for their preferred course

Candidates were directed to verify approved subject requirements before completing their 2027 UTME registration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged all candidates preparing for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to confirm their subject combination before completing their registration.

The board warned that an incorrect selection could block their path to admission entirely.

JAMB urges 2027 UTME candidates to check their subject combinations before registration. Photo credit: UTME/JAMB

Source: Twitter

JAMB made the announcement on Friday, November 6, 2026, through its verified X account, @jamb_hq as part of its ongoing "JAMB Explained" video series.

The post accompanied a new episode walking candidates through how to identify and check the correct subject requirements for their chosen course.

Why subject combination matters

JAMB stressed that the subject combination a candidate registers under is a core part of the admission process. Registering under the wrong subjects, the board noted, can render a candidate ineligible for their preferred course regardless of how well they perform in the examination itself.

The board advised candidates to consult the official JAMB brochure for verified course requirements rather than depending on guidance from friends, cybercafé operators, or private admission agents, whose information may be inaccurate or outdated.

Reactions from 2027 UTME candidates

The post drew responses from candidates already thinking about their preparations. @UmarAdeleye described the guide as essential, writing:

"This is a very important guide for every 2027 UTME candidate. Choosing the wrong subject combination can cost a candidate an entire admission year, regardless of their UTME score. Getting the subject combination right is one of the first steps towards securing admission. An informed candidate is less vulnerable to avoidable admission mistakes."

Some candidates also used the opportunity to seek direct clarification from JAMB. @wendy5l asked:

"English + CRS + Government + Biology = Psychology in UNN @jamb_hq Please kindly correct me if wrong. I'm already preparing for the 2027 UTME."

The concern was not purely theoretical. @tilthclithes shared the experience of someone already affected:

"Omo...I know someone that wrote history, government, crs and English........but he has not been given admission yet.....Pls could it be a wrong subject combination......he applied for international relations."

Legit.ng has previously reported on JAMB's efforts to guide candidates through the UTME process, including the release of the 2026 UTME original result slips and updates on post-UTME processing for tertiary institutions.

JAMB: Mistakes 2027 UTME candidates must avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB posted a video on its X handle identifying five major mistakes that have consistently hurt UTME candidates' admission chances.

Wrong subject combinations, poor course selection and late preparation are among the pitfalls the board flagged for 2027 candidates.

JAMB directed prospective candidates to its official website and the IBASS platform to verify requirements before registration opens.

Source: Legit.ng