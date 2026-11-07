The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction addressed viral social media posts urging Nigerians to register for a ₦50,000 government grant

The Ministry said beneficiaries would be drawn from the National Social Register, with no application process open to the public

Nigerians were warned not to share their PIN, OTP, or BVN with anyone claiming to facilitate access to the grant

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has issued a public clarification on the ₦50,000 household support grant after several posts circulating on social media urged Nigerians to register and collect the funds.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Government launched NERSI, a monthly cash relief scheme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households.

The Ministry's Director of Information and Public Relations, Kingsley Onuoha, said the grant was specifically designed to assist vulnerable households struggling with the rising cost of living.

As reported by Daily Trust, Onuoha stressed that the scheme is not open to applications and that there is no registration portal or process for the public to sign up.

Who qualifies for the grant

Onuoha explained that beneficiaries would be identified from two sources: the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

He said the selection covers all six geopolitical zones and that no individual or agent has the ability to influence who gets chosen.

Only households classified as very poor and vulnerable are eligible under the scheme.

Each selected beneficiary is entitled to receive ₦50,000 as a one-off federal grant. The full amount will be credited without any deductions, and unlike some government interventions, the funds are not a loan and carry no repayment obligation.

How beneficiaries will be notified, paid

The Ministry said the only legitimate way for a person to know they have been selected is through an SMS notification sent by one of the government's authorised digital financial service providers. That message will contain instructions on how to accept and access the support.

After receiving the SMS, beneficiaries are advised to follow the payment instructions from their designated provider. The five approved platforms and their USSD codes are:

- ALAT by Wema Bank — \*94523# - MoMo PSB — \*671*0# - NairaGram — \*72600# - OPay — \*955*20# - Moniepoint — \*5573*27#

Once a beneficiary gives consent through the USSD process, the ₦50,000 is credited directly to their mobile wallet. The USSD service works without a smartphone or internet connection, making it accessible to recipients in areas with limited connectivity.

Fraud warning

The Ministry issued a clear warning to the public: beneficiaries must never share their Personal Identification Number (PIN), One-Time Password (OTP), or Bank Verification Number (BVN) with any third party.

Onuoha said anyone who demands money or sensitive personal information in exchange for helping someone access the grant is attempting fraud.

NERSI ₦50,000 relief: FG clarifies frequently asked questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs clarified how beneficiaries are chosen for the NERSI ₦50,000 relief support programme.

The ministry said selection is fully automated and warned that no payment or personal influence can secure access to the funds.

Nigerians raised concerns online about the fairness of the selection process, with some questioning why they were marked ineligible.

Source: Legit.ng