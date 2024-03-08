A medical doctor and social commentator Dr Penking has hailed Afrobeats singer Wizkid for respecting himself which prevents him insult from his colleagues

He also decried the rate at which the singer's colleague Davido makes himself available to the extent of getting insulted

His statement caused a response from reality star Phyna whom he mentioned as one of those who have disrespected Davido

A Nigerian social commentator Dr Penking has said that though some people may want to describe a popular Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid as proud, it has helped him to avoid insults online.

Davido gets criticised by Dr. Penking for being too available for insults. Image credit: @toyourears, @davido, @phyna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, the guy also noted that Wizkid's colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, gets regular insults from people such as singer Buju BNXN, and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show winner Phyna, because he is too available.

He further described Phyna as an ex-convict which did not go down well with her and she cursed him in a video.

Dr Penking wrote on X:

"Call him proud but no Nigerian artiste has ever disrespected Wizkid. Davido is too available and that is why F list artistes like Buju and BBNaija ex-convicts like Phyna would dare disrespect him . All that “Find him for me.” “Find him for me.” dey bring insult

Check out Dr Penking's post on Davido, Wizkid, and Phyna below:

Phyna responds under Penking's comments section

The reality star replied the medical doctor:

"Na ogun go kill your papa and mama for me. Your papa wey be thief you never call am ex convict you dey call your mama wey be public toilet ex convict. WAZAGA!"

See the video of Phyna's response to Dr Penking below:

Reactions to Dr Penking's post on Phyna

Several X users have reacted to the social commentor's post. Check out some of their comments below:

@SadoBlessing1:

"DJ chicken disrespected him."

@drpenking

"We dey talk about artistes you go mention MC Oluomo apprentice."

@the_tech_writer:

"Too much familiarity dey breed disrespect. Wiz dey avoid see finish wey dey cause disrespect."

@mrexpo_:

"Davido just love everybody, he just want his fans to feel his music and also let them know he is there for them. I guess too much of being good is bad."

Reactions to Phyna's response to Dr Penking

Phyna's insulting words on the doctor got mixed reactions. See some of them below:

@soberdrunk88:

"This babe suppose hire image maker, PR specialist, Management team and like 17 pastors."

@kallykuhn:

"Which kind razz girl be this? Some people dey try o."

teeto__olayeni:

"I support Phyna on this one...The "doctor" dey always do like person wey craze in between."

@kinghashthattag:

"Oh well.... The Doctor asked for it. At this point, Ogun will do what Ogun will do.... If time & chance permits! "

michelledera

"These insults really strong o..Shey penguin go survive am."

@princez_ibk

"I’m not her fan but I support her on this. Some people have mental organically, so na madness you go use cure madness."

Phyna slams troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna got into a dirty Twitter fight with a troll who mocked her for being an abortionist.

The former BBNaija housemate reacted to the accusation of being an abortionist, by noting that even though she's aborted twice, she isn't barren.

Phyna also clarified that she doesn't sleep with sugar daddies nor does she force young guys to accept pregnancies so far they're not ready for the responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng