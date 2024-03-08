Popular Nigerian singer Dare Art-Alade recently performed a touching song at the funeral service of Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son, Chizi

Recall that the Wigwe family was involved in a helicopter crash which took the lives of all on board

The emotional video of Dare singing at the event moved many Nigerians to tears as they eulogised the deceased with kind words

Dare Art Alade sings a tribute song at Herbert Wigwe and family's funeral. Photos: @dareynow

The tragic deaths left many Nigerians shaken as they expressed their pain on social media. In a new development, videos of Dare Art Alade performing at the funeral service were posted online.

Dare was in a sombre mood as popular music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, played the piano for him while he sang out touching words about Herbert Wigwe and mourning the great loss.

The video also featured some photos of the three deceased Wigwe family members sharing some milestones in their lives. A clip also showed a tree with letters attached to its leaves for the dead.

Dare’s song of goodbye for the Wigwe family contained deep words about life and the impact they had during their time on earth.

Nigerians react to Dare Art Alade’s song at Wigwe funeral

The videos of Dare Art Alade’s rendition at the Wigwe family funeral touched the hearts of Nigerians with many of them confessing that they had shed tears. Read some of their comments below:

mag_scented_candle:

“I wonder how the rest of their kids will be feeling now. Too painful.”

omg_its_esi:

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Ms.ima01:

“A loss indeed. May the Holy Spirit console their family, business partners, friends and church members. ❤️❤️.”

vodacakes:

“It's so heartbreaking. May their souls rest in peace. Amen.”

millyjaey:

“So sad oooooooooo.”

buk4lyn:

“So touching❤️.”

haychteekay80:

“So sad a loss, serenade on point! Rest peaceful, u have ran ur race humbly. We will continue running till our lights turn out.”

its_aya_tee:

“This loss is too much eeeeeeeeeee. My God.”

Anihottest:

“God abeg! I am not related to these people but the pain I feel ehn. Then how are his family members feeling.”

egoluxuryhair:

“Goosebumps I can imagine how the daughter feels, loosing her father sibling and mother the same dayI haven't recovered from loosing my dad 12yrs ago and my younger brother I still cry everyday.”

esterifiedpersonah:

“Dear God, heal these broken hearts left behind. ”

Obehinoir:

“His voice is amazing! This is a beautiful tribute... .”

Chime.amaka:

“If me that's not related to this family is feeling deep pain in my heart like thisi wonder the kind of pains they're feeling God please strengthen them ooooooo this is too much chaiiiii .”

Iam_mavisgreg:

“God! Life itself is unfair .”

Toccanada:

“For someone I never knew…. The pain is unspeakable Rest well Sir.”

Judith_uzo_obinna:

“This pain cuts so deep . Seeing the pictures of Dr. Herbert all over the Internet brings tears to my eyes. I never knew him, but the testimonies about him are so touching. Rest well, Sir.”

Herbert Wigwe's daughter in tears as she pays tribute to late brother Chizi

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, honoured the memory of her late brother in an emotional way.

The tragic death of the three Wigwe family members shook a lot of Nigerians with many of them wondering how the late banker’s remaining children would cope with such a great loss.

Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, was captured giving a touching tribute to her late brother, Chizi, at an event organised for her late family members.

Source: Legit.ng