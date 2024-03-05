BBNaija star Kiddwaya has marked his birthday with an emotional tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe’s son, Chizi

The reality show star noted that he would not be celebrating his birthday in honour of the late Chizi, who was his friend, and others who lost their lives

Kiddwaya’s touching post drew a series of reactions from netizens, with many of them comparing him to RCCG Pastor Siju Iluyomade

BBNaija star and billionaire’s son, Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, has honoured the memory of the late Herbert Wigwe’s son, Chizi, who died alongside his Access Holdings CEO father and his mother, Chizoba, in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024.

The tragic death was met with an outcry on social media, and it raised reactions from well-wishers, including Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya turned a new age on March 5, 2024, but he decided not to celebrate the special occasion in honour of his late friend, Chizi. According to Kidd, despite it being his birthday, it was also the day his friend was getting buried.

The reality show star noted that Chizi was his very good friend, and out of respect for the deceased, he would not be celebrating his birthday.

Kiddwaya also shared a black and white photo of the late 29-year-old son of the billionaire. See his post below:

Reactions as Kiddwaya honours Herbert Wigwe’s son

Kiddwaya’s decision not to celebrate his birthday on Chizi Wigwe’s burial day was met with a series of emotional reactions. Many netizens praised him for the move while comparing him to RCCG pastor Siju Iluyomade’s recent 60th birthday party.

Read some of their comments below:

