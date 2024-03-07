Popular Nigerian music producer Rexxie is now off the dating market to the joy of many fans

The public figure took to social media to show off his girlfriend for the first time while announcing their engagement

The romantic photos of Rexxie with his fiancee warmed a lot of hearts on social media as they gushed over the couple

Popular Nigerian music producer Ezeh Chisom Faith aka Rexxie has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Chisom.

It was with great joy that fans on social media received the news of their engagement after the music star took to his official Instagram page to share the announcement.

Music producer Rexxie's engagement photos trend. Photos: @rexxiepondabeat

Rexxie posted a series of photos online showing the sweet moment he went down on one knee to ask his partner, Chisom, to be his wife. The young lady was no doubt blown away by the gesture going by the look of surprise and big smile on her face.

Rexxie also felt assured that he had taken the right step by asking the woman after his heart to make things permanent and become his wife. The romantic proposal took place in Nairobi, Kenya and the music producer shared heartwarming photos.

He also accompanied the photos with a caption explaining that they were going to get married in 2025. Rexxie wrote:

“She said YES We have a wedding to plan! #CHICHI2025 LOVE YOU @officiallychisom ❤️”

See the romantic snaps below:

Reactions as Rexxie gets engaged to girlfriend

The news of Rexxie’s engagement to his partner Chisom took many netizens by surprise and they rejoiced with the couple. However, a few others wondered why they wanted to get married in 2025.

Read some of their comments below:

Ajuba101:

“Rexxie you go rest now Abi kın pe Rexxie Congratulations!!!!”

talya_nma:

“I love this congratulations my brother and my sisi in law.”

Yeh_am_empress:

“Make she archive these naked pictures on her page first! Ahh! Doesn’t speak well of her, them dey always talk say men knows wetin them dey do they’ll never get married to someone flaunting her body publicly. The lady is decent , just tell her to archive those naked pictures it can be giving another assumption about her.”

oluwatobi___eniola:

“So who go marry all these bbl girls like this …. Who are you leaving them for.”

david_togboe:

“Are you sure!! No come dey shout later like Israel hoooo……”

Mayrii_b:

“Buh we just started 2024 naaaa which one is 2025 bayiiii, no tie person daughter down o.”

Naagaebenilemnaga:

“2025 loun loun??? Biti bawo? Why propose and even announce now na??? Over 9 months to the end of 2024! Just my thoughts shaa.”

Dr_chidominica:

“As it should be no be to go turn baby mama for all this small boys that don’t want to grow up! Congratulations.”

_winning1:

“Slim girls still winning o.”

just_cynthia11:

“Las las all of una wey do bum bum dem go use una play ball den marry us wey get natural body .”

arikeeee_:

“Slim girls are winning A good day to be yanshless.”

R_accessories_ng:

“2025! You for engage her November or December time na. This 2025 too far o.”

