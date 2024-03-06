People were touched by a video of a Nigerian couple who shed tears of joy after welcoming their first child following 14 years of waiting

The video showed the couple celebrating their baby’s birth in matching white outfits

The husband wiped his tears with a handkerchief while his wife held their child and sobbed happily

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian couple who broke down in tears of joy after finally having their own child after 14 years of struggle and anticipation has touched the hearts of many viewers.

The video captured the emotional moment when the couple celebrated their miracle baby’s arrival in beautiful white traditional attire.

The couple were visibly in tears. Photo credit: @vivian4loveee/TikTok

As shared by @vivian4loveee, the husband could not contain his happiness and gratitude as he cried profusely and used a handkerchief to dab his eyes while his wife cuddled their precious child and wept with delight

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User2075309881416 said:

“Congratulations momma, God pls remember me nd my hubby this yr mother's pls I need ur prayer nd I promise to come with testimony.”

EziahA49 wrote:

“Congratulations I tap in for my elder sis, l pray this year will not pass her by.”

Goldendeemakeover:

“I for this miracle for the ones i know and not know expecting theirs too.”

Bukolaola4:

“Congratulations.”

Sopadeakorede:

“He is a great God that do things in a miraculoUs way. Congratulations.”

Rosemarychioma142:

“Congratulations thanks to God for this great blessing.”

Gmama:

“This is amazing.. God of all possibilities we have come to say thank u.”

Iremide Daniel19:

“Congratulations they will not take your smile from you in the name of

Jesus.”

Adejumolaoluwaseu:

“Congratulations, i tap into this, the Lord will do mine too.”

Mzor:

“Congratulations.”

