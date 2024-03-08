Actor Yul Edochie has praised his second wife Judy Austin for being supportive on International Women's Day

In a post on social media, he noted that some people did not understand how much she meant to him but it was fine

He also described her as hardworking and loving, and the post caused uproar online as his fans bashed him

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie celebrated his second wife and actress Judy Austin on International Women's Day (IWD) and it caused a buzz online. According to him, she is very supportive and selfless, and means a lot to him.

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin on International Women's Day. Image credit: @yuledochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He further revealed that Judy was an angel in human form. His post irked many who asked him to celebrate his first wife May Yul-Edochie whom he has been married to for almost two decades.

Recall that Yul and May's marriage started having issues since he revealed that he had a child with his colleague Judy and paid her bride price in 2022. Since then, it has been from one online drama to another among them.

While celebrating Judy, Yul posted a picture of her with the caption on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"On this year’s International Women’s Day, I celebrate this great, strong, resilient, supportive, selfless, hardworking, and loving woman @judyaustin1. Always cheerful, always ready to assist others, always ready to put in the work. Many people don’t understand how much you mean to me, and I like it that way. It's not their business to understand. You’re an angel in human form. A blessing to the world. Continue to emit love, happiness, and peace. You're unstoppable. IJELE ODOGWU. IJELE ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZE NWANYI. OKWULU OKALISIA. HER EXCELLENCY. ONYE NGALA.

See the post Yul made for his second wife on International Women's Day below:

Reactions trail Yul's post on Judy

Several social media users have reacted to Yul's post on Judy. Check out some of their reactions below:

@ch.ichi8524:

"Happy international women's day Queen May, amidst all odds, disappointments, betrayal and loss, you have defiled all odds. You have been an inspiration to millions of women out there. You taught Judy Obasi silence even Sarah Martins came for her. Queen May, your light shines so bright. You are loved and guess what the Lord isn't done with you. Double for all your troubles."

@marie_ninamou:

"The strong woman that i know is your ex wife a very strong woman and she is a Queen."

@finiefavy:

"Thank u for picking your words carefully….thank God I didn’t see virtuous and I didn’t see a dignified woman….we for get problem."

@official__eniola:

"Mumu nah mumu, shame on u. You have a daughter and a mother u can’t celebrate dem. You are busying celebrating a woman u committed adultery with. Have u married her? Hell no, and you are calling yourself pastor SHAME."

@iam_nasacharity:

"Why won't she support you? When she's the one that brought you down to this level that you are now. Clown."

@boobear2225:

"Your ex wife and your children have moved on from you. Pls move on too. Praising Judy can’t undo the harm you have caused them."

@osyonyeka:

"Na so u praise May o. U even praise May pass these juju woman."

@official_julie82:

"No be this same long note you dey write then for your first wife. Oga rest..we don pass una matter."

@bryan.uche:

"Na Judy write this thing."

@zeldamanze:

"Dey play, am sure she wrote this herself."

@theodorecolettechristabelle:

"It's obvious you don't love her."

@li.lia5744:

"Na juju type this."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin reply haters

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video recently posted online by Yul Edochie of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Yul Edochie noted in the caption of his new post that the video was a response to all his haters and those who constantly painted his pages with negative comments.

The viral showed both movie stars dancing to Boy Spyce's song "I Don't Care", which they noted is their response to all their haters.

Source: Legit.ng