A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Uriel Oputa has opened up about her dissatisfaction with the high cost of face beat

She also noted that installing a lace frontal wig is now expensive, and heat does not help matters as it spoils its perfect nature

Several social media users agreed with her and also complained about how expensive it is now to look good

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Uriel Uputa has revealed her concerns about the high cost of glamming up.

BBNaija's Uriel shares her dissatisfaction with the cost of makeup and wig installation. Image credit: @urielmusicstar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, the price of having one's makeup done in a studio has increased from N25k to N40k. She also noted that to install her lace frontal wig, she now spends N70k. Besides, it is not a guarantee that the hair will look all perfect till the end of the event once it is touched by heat.

Uriel, who once revealed that younger men approach her, got supporting comments from Nollywood actresses Eve Esin and Didi Ekanem on the high cost of looking good. Other people advised her to glam up by herself.

Uriel captioned her post on her Instagram page:

"If I don’t greet you, just know I dey reason plenty. If you invite me to any event just know na pears baby powder I dey use with lip gloss."

Check out her post on the high cost of studio makeup and hair installation below:

Reactions to Uriel's expensive makeup post

The reality star, who once shared that she has frozen her eggs, got several comments on her post about expensive makeup and wig installation. Check out some of the reactions below:

@eveesin:

"I'm telling you. Outside is excess luxury now."

@sabigal1:

"Honestly it's u that patronises them. If u cant makeup, learn it , even YouTube can help a great deal, installation unless its 360 hairs, u can do it yourself unless u have time challenges. Its so exhorbitant to be paying such all the time."

@ifyomaa_:

"Thinking don shift Uriel head, sorry Nne."

@ibeautifi_:

"It is why I am on lowcut and I fix my poly gel nails myself. To slay is not cheap."

@charcoalshade:

"A lot of people are so overpriced in the name of know your worth. How much is the wig the person is installing?. Please now."

@titiofthesleeklife:

"The frontal will still lift."

@didiekanem

"See ehn, that lifting part ehn."

@naijafooddiet:

"Just carry all back and rub lip gloss."

BBNaija Uriel brags about her N10m wig

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular social media creator Timi Abaje interviewed Uriel during her appearance at the Future Awards.

In the interview, she spoke about the incident between her and Groovy in the car.

Timi also prompted her to share the costs of her entire glam, where she disclosed that her wig alone cost N10 million. She also gave the price of her lashes, nails and shoes.

