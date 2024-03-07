A soldier was happy when his son returned home from NYSC and came to greet him at his workplace

A young man paid his father a special visit at his workplace as soon as he came out of the NYSC camp.

The man is a soldier, and he was at work when his son casually walked in dressed in his NYSC uniform.

He was so happy to see his so as they rushed and embraced each other tightly. The man quickly introduced the corps member to his colleagues.

Thereafter, the young man made a trip to the school where his mother works as a teacher.

The woman was so happy to see her son and she rushed to hug him. Children in the class also joined to welcome him.

The video went viral and made many people emotional after it was shared on TikTok by @_ayomideadetoro

Reactions as NYSC member visits his parents

@Ifeoluwa said:

"That’s my son oo!! He said it with boldness and pride. God let my parent eat the fruit of their labour."

@user3944331100570 said:

"Is so painful I couldn’t push through. Too wear dis NSYC but by God Grace my kids will wear it."

@Southern gold commented:

"Y’all asking if NYSC is an achievement, Omo y’all don’t know how it feel to see your parents happy and proud of you."

@jay said:

"Why won't God bless you, Your Dad is in the Army, your Mum teaching in Public School. Both of them Serving the Nation. I'm happy for you, brother."

