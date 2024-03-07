Charles Awuzie, a cybersecurity expert, has shared his thoughts on the drama involving Israel DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage

Charles stated that Israel DMW has refused to accept the fact that a woman he loves is no longer in love with him

While urging the Davido aide to stop crying over spilt milk, he advised him on what he should do instead

Amid the ongoing back and forth of online exchange between Davido's aide, Israel DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, a cybersecurity expert, Charles Awuzie, has reacted to the whole drama.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Charles formulated a message he assumed Israel DMW would send him in his DM lamenting about his situation with Sheila and used it as the basis for his advice.

Charles Awuzie advised Israel DMW to move on. Photo Credit: @sheila.courage, @isrealdmw, Facebook/Charles Awuzie

Source: Instagram

Charles Awuzie's advise to Israel DMW

In the lengthy write-up, Charles, who is based in South Africa, stated that Sheila is no longer in love with her estranged husband and that Israel DMW has refused to come to terms with that.

While expressing admiration for Israel DMW's vulnerability and loyalty to Davido, Charles urged him to stop crying over spilt milk.

Charles believes the couple are chasing clout and advised Israel to move on, adding that he should disconnect his ego from a woman who is no longer in love with him. His message in part read:

"Yes, now she says you are a 2 minute man who never satisfied her - Just move on.

"Now she calls you a lazy man who couldn't provide for her - Just move on.

"Disconnect your ego from the words of a woman who no longer loves you.

"Let them go...

"Downgrade their opinion of who you are ...

"Wish them well...

"And focus on BUILDING.

"Personally, my response to lost love is MORE WORK.

"Stop crying over spilt milk..."

People react to Charles' advice to Israel

Ajagba Kelvin said:

"The moment a woman starts giving attention to a more powerful male, she starts losing respect for the man she's with. Seriously this point na true."

Delight Oluoma said:

"This is wrong... '' Before you say i do, explore the sexuality of your spouse''...

"Don't be deceived... The word of God stands sure, and its our standard... Flee fornication!!!"

Chinaza Favour said:

‘'Disconnect your ego from the words of a woman who no longer loves you’.

"This! This!

"I wish this could be framed and hung where he will see it everyday."

Orji Victor CP said:

"Most men won't accept it that they have been dropped or dumped, but to me, one's healing from heartbreak starts from the moment one accepts the reality and ready to move on."

Charles Chukwudi said:

"Exploring each other with sexuality before marriage is totally undermining God's original plan of marriage."

Solomon Obi Enemuwe said:

"Wow .

"You see that line you said "the moment a woman starts giving attention to a more powerful male, she starts loosing respect for the man she's with".

"That's exactly the point I'm at with the mother of my boy.

"This your insight is very helpful and feels like you wrote it for me.

"Thank you very much sir ."

Israel DMW lays curses on estranged wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Israel DMW had laid curses on his estranged wife online.

Legit.ng had reported that Israel married his lovely wife and shared the post from the wedding ceremony in 2022. However, the union didn't stand the test of time as Shelia later confirmed that they were no longer together.

In a new development, Davido's logistic manager made a post where he shared a video of Davido kneeling to ask for Shelia's hand in marriage during their ceremony. He also shared pictures from the ceremony and used them to curse her.

Source: Legit.ng