A video recently posted online by Yul Edochie of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, has sparked massive reactions on social media

Yul Edochie noted in the caption of his new post that the video is a response to all his haters and those who constantly paint his pages with negative comments

The viral showed both movie stars doing a cute dance-off to Boy Spyce's new song "I Don't Care", which they noted is their response to all their haters

Nollywood star Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have sparked massive reactions online with a recent video.

In the viral clip, the celebrity couple got cuddly as they danced to Boy Spyce's new song "I Don't Care."

A video of Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, sending a message to all their haters sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie noted in the video's caption that the new post was the perfect response to all his haters and people who have made it a habit of leaving negative comments on his pages.

Yul Edochie's new best song

The movie star noted in his post that Boy Spyce's new song "I Don't Care" is his best music.

He noted that the song is the perfect track for him to reply to his haters, considering that it talks about a man loving a woman and pursuing his feelings for his lover.

Watch the viral below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's video with Judy

See how netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's video:

@baskiduduz:

"The funniest part is that even the people hating on them, have a smile on their face unknowingly while watching this video."

@okolifortune:

"Yul Edochie understands this life very well. I love how he understands life. We won’t be here forever, so stop trying to please everyone and do what makes you happy."

@official_meloncynthia:

"Judy is making yul happy and that’s all that matters. Na only yul go tell you wetin him use eye see for his previous marriage."

@abbaswoman.ng:

"I’m beginning to love your vibes tho weytin person go do."

@akotheekenya:

"It's for me enjoying the love."

@justinagodwinsewuese:

"Who watched it more then once too beautiful momma."

@chinaza_asa:

"Let’s leave this people they are not ending this anytime soon."

@ladyshantos:

"No offense meant but is he loosing weight or is it my eye?"

@chikalann:

"Beautiful people keep smiling... We are not gonna live forever. Our today's moments becomes our tomorrow's memories. So the beauty of life is to rejoice and do that which makes you happy."

@cza_dd:

"A Totally finished MAN."

@maudybeautywigs:

"Who else noticed that judy is actually changing her dance move. May you are a good teacher."

@official___chike:

"There mental health is too strong for y'all to break."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

