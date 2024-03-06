Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has once again sparked reactions over his issues with his estranged wife Sheila Courage

Isreal was recently a guest on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live show when he was asked if he was still in love with Sheila

The DMW crew member’s emotional reaction to the question raised a series of hilarious comments on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has hinted about him still having feelings for his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Isreal was recently on media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live show when he gave an insight into his feelings for Sheila.

Video of Isreal blushing over question about estranged wife Sheila trends.

Source: Instagram

This is coming after the Davido aide had rained fresh rounds of curses on his estranged wife and her family on social media.

During the IG live show, Daddy Freeze told Isreal during their chat that Isreal’s heart is still soft towards Sheila despite him lambasting her online. He then went on to ask the socialite if he still loves her.

Isreal’s response to Daddy Freeze’s statement was to try to keep a straight face before eventually breaking into a soft and emotional smile. He also made no attempt to deny Freeze’s claim and even seemed to accept it.

Freeze then went on to call on Sheila to come back to her husband before someone else takes him from her. According to the media personality, Isreal still loves her but was only angry, hence his social media outbursts.

Not stopping there, Daddy Freeze also asked Isreal if he would feel vexed if he hears that another man has started to sleep with Sheila. The DMW crew member first appeared not to have heard the question and kept a straight face before he burst into laughter.

See the video below:

Reactions as Isreal blushes over question about Sheila

Isreal DMW’s reaction to questions about him still loving his estranged wife was met with interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ummi_salmaah:

“Love? And he curses her up and down, left and right. If na your sister you go allow am go back?”

weightlossproducts9ja:

“Courage wey God don deliver you say make she enter inside again? I no fit? After dragging my parents? Never.”

sneakersheadquater:

“This man is going through a lot , And the most annoying part is that no one is seeing his pain nor cares about it ….. It is well.”

thee_bunmi:

“ nahh obsession ni! It’s either his way or no way. All the slutshaming and curses?”

Bella_uddy:

“Shiela wey don goooo this one still dey get hope.”

lefemariey:

“If Sheila come back, anything wey her eye see make she carry am like that.”

sweetmaculate:

“Make una tell isreal truth naaaa shuuuuu…that girl should be thanking God his laugh abi blush is given psycho.”

Mumcee_freshfoods:

“Mumu Courage come carry ur husband o.”

“ijnnaji:

“After are the curse on her and her family.”

udokagoodluck:

“Chai, this guy loves this girl o, it's pure misunderstanding.”

_omotoyin:

“Love is wicked .”

How Isreal's wife complained of his bed performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that during an interview with Daddy Freeze, Isreal revealed that his ex-wife once complained about his bedroom tactics.

He, however, noted that he was surprised when Sheila, whom he married as a virgin, complained that he wasn't satisfying her in bed.

Isreal's disclosure has spurred massive reactions online.

