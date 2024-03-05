Hours after Nigerian socialite Isreal DMW took to Instagram to lay heavy curses on his ex-wife, Sheila, she reacts

In a post shared on her page, Sheila revealed that she and her family have returned the bride price Isreal DMW paid when they got married

Sheila made this revelation after one of her followers advised her to return it; she responded to the comment, noting that it had been done already

The marriage scandal between Isreal DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, doesn't seem set to end anytime soon.

Hours after Davido's man Isreal DMW had taken to his Instagram page to rain heavy curses on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, the fast-rising influencer reacted.

Sheila Courage stirs emotions online as she reacts to Isreal DMW's recent rant about her on IG. Photo credit: @sheila.courage/@isrealdmw

Sheila stirred reactions on social media with a clip she shared on her page thanking her friend Ginikah.

She hailed Ginikah for being there for her through her struggles, even before becoming anything.

A fan reacted to the clip advising Sheila to return Isreal DMW's bride price paid on her when they got married.

Sheila makes a stirring revelation about Isreal DMW

In response to the comment, Sheila revealed that the bride's price paid for her hand in marriage has been returned.

However, in response to the comment made by Sheila, Isreal went on Linda Ikeji's blog to deny receiving his bride price back.

See the full details of the exchange below:

Netizens react to Sheila Courage's response to Isreal

@isrealdmw:

"NEVER RETURNED."

@iam_osahon_the1st:

"All of you in this comment section saying “he truly love her” ya’all need to go learn what love really means. This toxic madness! I’m glad the lady was able to leave."

@monicbrass:

"I thank God for the life of this babe. God be with her."

@ablessoo:

"This lady explained her side of the story with evidence, chats etc ...Till date , Israel is yet to explain what exactly happened. Na wa o."

@olacashmoney:

"What about the 100 of millions wasted on you,won’t u return dt?"

@lifez_izziey:

"She actually dodged a bullet fr . I wonder why he is still crying after bride price has been returned."

@like____felicity:

"There are just some people you pray not to even date or get involved with in life, they will stress you and you entire family."

@properties_by_susan:

"I think the only thing that can settle this matter is a full refund of all the money spent on the wedding. Trust me if the bill is sorted, he will rest. I believe that’s where his pain lies."

@fav_luxury_wears:

"You're free marriage is not do or die affair pls."

@emjay_daslim:

"I doubt if this babe will see a man like Isreal. It's obvious Isreal still love her."

@official_adorable_:

"Israel nor be that kin husband wey them dey miss."

Source: Legit.ng