A Nigerian lady has captivated netizens with a video of her relocation journey from Nigeria to the United Kingdom

The pretty woman documented the various aspects of her relocation process through a series of videos

Netizens flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes as she begins a new life

A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to Manchester, United Kingdom, has shared her relocation journey with netizens.

The lady identified as @suzzyadannaajagu on TikTok, showcased her excitement as she landed in Manchester to begin a new life.

Lady happily relocates to UK Photo credit: @suzzyadannaajagu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts exciting journey to the UK

She shared her relocation process from going for medicals to Visa interview, Visa arrival, shopping, hair braiding, going to church, and a video of herself in transit.

She also revealed that she had a stopover in Cairo, made a new friend, and finally arrived in the United Kingdom.

She captioned the video:

“I can't believe I have spent more than one month here a What God Cannot Do, Does Not Exist!”

Reactions trail video of lady's relocation process

The TikTok video stirred lots of congratulatory messages from netizens in the comments section.

Enniey reacted:

“Is it possible to go to DHL office to check if the visa is ready but haven't received an email after the given time the visa officer gave.”

Naira Pawa said:

“Landed in Manchester another suffering started UK is not easy ooh.”

Jummia babe reacted;

“Congratulations. I'm next to use this sound in Jesus name My visa will be approved this March 2024 in Jesus Name, Amen.”

VICTORIA Y said:

“Can't wait for mine. And I know God will do it for me. Congratulations.”

Vanessa DO said:

“I will be n next amen.”

Bertha muta said:

“By faith, I will go before this year ends in Jesus name.”

@kehindelawal822 Keeny said:

“Congratulations I prayed God Almighty Allah answered my prayers this month.”

Source: Legit.ng