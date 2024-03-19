"It's Time to Go": Nigerian Lady Packs Her Bags and Relocates to UK, Video Shows Her New Residence
- A Nigerian lady has captivated netizens with a video of her relocation journey from Nigeria to the United Kingdom
- The pretty woman documented the various aspects of her relocation process through a series of videos
- Netizens flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes as she begins a new life
A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to Manchester, United Kingdom, has shared her relocation journey with netizens.
The lady identified as @suzzyadannaajagu on TikTok, showcased her excitement as she landed in Manchester to begin a new life.
Lady posts exciting journey to the UK
She shared her relocation process from going for medicals to Visa interview, Visa arrival, shopping, hair braiding, going to church, and a video of herself in transit.
She also revealed that she had a stopover in Cairo, made a new friend, and finally arrived in the United Kingdom.
She captioned the video:
“I can't believe I have spent more than one month here a What God Cannot Do, Does Not Exist!”
Reactions trail video of lady's relocation process
The TikTok video stirred lots of congratulatory messages from netizens in the comments section.
Enniey reacted:
“Is it possible to go to DHL office to check if the visa is ready but haven't received an email after the given time the visa officer gave.”
Naira Pawa said:
“Landed in Manchester another suffering started UK is not easy ooh.”
Jummia babe reacted;
“Congratulations. I'm next to use this sound in Jesus name My visa will be approved this March 2024 in Jesus Name, Amen.”
VICTORIA Y said:
“Can't wait for mine. And I know God will do it for me. Congratulations.”
Vanessa DO said:
“I will be n next amen.”
Bertha muta said:
“By faith, I will go before this year ends in Jesus name.”
@kehindelawal822 Keeny said:
“Congratulations I prayed God Almighty Allah answered my prayers this month.”
Lady flaunts transformation after relocating abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty black lady went viral on popular app, TikTok, after showing off her transformation.
In the heartwarming clip making the rounds online, the lady gave a brief insight into her life and how she got to where she is now. The first part of the video showed her as a hardworking cake seller.
