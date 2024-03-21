Controversial Streetpop artist Portable recently stirred emotion online after an interview of him talking about his mum went viral

In the viral clip, Portable revealed the age he was when his mum passed away and how he intends to immortalise her name

Portable also shared in the trending clip why he decided to exhume his mother's remains from her previous gravesite and bring her to his new mansion

Famous street-pop artist and performer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, recently sparked massive reactions online with a revelation about his life, which he shared with Brooke Bailey.

During an interview with Brooke Bailey, the Portable took the show host to where his mum was buried before he decided to exhume her body and relocate it to a new location.

Nigerian singer Portable shares how he lost his mum at 13 and his recent decision to exhume her body. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The street-pop artist also shared during his conversation with Brooke why he decided to remove his mum's body from her previous gravesite.

Portable noted that when he was asked to go and make supplications at his mum's gravesite some years ago, he found out that his mum's family had sold the land she was buried on and was denied access to his mother.

"I lost my mum at 13" - Portable

The Sango-Otta-born and raised singer is famous for his street mentality and outspokenness. But many don't know his story.

During his chat with DJ Brooke Bailey, he revealed that he was just 13 when he lost his mum and growing up with a struggling father was no easy feat.

He further shared that wanting to stay close to his mum is one of the reasons he went back to exhume his mother's remains and rebury her at his new mansion, which he is currently building in Sango.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's interview with Brooke Bailey:

@ray_hushcash:

"We way our mama still day Alive make God help us protect them give them long life in good health to enjoy the fruits of their labor AMEN."

@djfalcao_:

"Person talk say this is where I buried my mother, Wayray still Dey ask, your mum died? Hun hun, she Dey sleep. Ode."

@1827_gangshit:

"I wan come build zeh si be."

@king.roajs:

"Portable get sense pass a lot of people."

@olagzzy_13:

"Mmmm! May everyone that losses neither their mom or dad like us bless with peace of mind."

@fyuch_jr:

"Giran with golden heart."

@okeleye_bashir_ayodeji:

"Which one is akoi re bury."

@timeless_cyril:

"Tony Montana of our time."

@executive_oxford:

"See lies…. 13years you exhume your mama Or ur family does..?13 years weh u go still they carry pant up&down lmao."

@herbert_is_yours:

"Parents sometimes hug your kids and tell them you love them despite the differences ongoing it's therapeutic to both parties."

