A TikTok video went viral, showing a pastor’s prophecy for a young man who had won 7 million naira from betting

The pastor was furious when the young man revealed that his friend knew about his winnings

The pastor foresaw the betrayal that his friend would inflict on him and gave him guidance on how to prevent it

A captivating video captured the attention of many TikTok users, as it revealed a pastor’s shocking prophecy for a young man who had struck gold by winning 7 million naira from a bet.

The pastor was enraged when the young man confessed that he had shared his good news with his friend, whom he trusted.

The pastor spoke to the man while he was kneeling down. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

As shared by @upperoom.tv, the pastor had a vision of the treachery that his friend was planning to do to him, and he urgently advised him on how to avoid the impending doom, while the young man knelt down humbly to receive his blessing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Expatriate said:

“Make Odumeje collect mama Tony now.”

Everfit_247 reacted:

“His friend poisoned him and he died? then na him spirit dey there now? & this prophecy no clear.”

Delphine James wrote:

“I ope them dey pay that woman wey dey hype the pastor.”

Shine bright comented:

“Mama Anthony. U are now in betnaija office.”

Bbb94:

“He transfer the money with which pin.no be juju be that.”

Upper room Tv:

“They are best friends and They know each others ATM pin..ask for full video before yoU conclude.”

Blood Marquis:

“Why sunny know your pin.”

John obrus’

“Okay he died and still they alive.”

Ewllwa:

“If u no hear from here u go hear from graveyard.”

Whoisifeco:

“I am the Sony I don't have any evil intention pls.”

Happyboi:

“How come sunny know his password.”

Nigerian man wins N60 million bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @_spiriituaL, has stirred massive reactions on social media after he won a N60 million bet on SportyBet.

Taking to X, @_spiriituaL showed off his winning ticket, revealing he staked with N798 on over 25k odds.

At the time of this report, his tweet had amassed over a million views and 2k likes as netizens expressed shock at his win.

Source: Legit.ng