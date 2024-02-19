Nigerian lawyer and Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor Siju Iluyomade, recently turned 60 and celebrated in style

Videos from her star-studded celebration went viral, including the performance of popular singer Flavour N’abania

The videos of Flavour’s performance at the pastor’s 60th birthday party sparked a huge buzz on social media, with netizens questioning his presence

Popular Nigerian lawyer and RCCG pastor Siju Iluyomade recently turned the milestone age of 60, and a big birthday party was organised on Sunday, February 18, 2024, to mark the occasion.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media from the star-studded occasion and it showed a number of VIPs who attended the pastor’s birthday party.

The event hosted Nigerian monarchs, billionaires, popular media personalities, entertainers and more. Some of them include Tony Elumelu, Toke Makinwa, Ali Baba, Kenny Saint Brown, Rasaq and Shade Okoya, and more.

Flavour performs at RCCG pastor Iluyomade’s birthday

Popular Nigerian musician Flavour N’abania was one of those booked to perform at Pastor Siju Iluyomade’s birthday party.

Videos made the rounds online of the music star singing on stage and getting the crowd to dance. Another clip captured him serenading the celebrant on stage as she danced along to his performance.

See some of the clips below:

Tony Elumelu joins Pastor Iluyomade and Flavour on stage:

Reactions trail Flavour’s performance at RCCG pastor’s birthday

The attention of many Nigerians were drawn to Flavour’s presence at the RCCG pastor’s 60th birthday party and it sparked a huge discussion on social media. Many netizens condemned the presence of a secular artist at a pastor’s party as they wondered why gospel musicians were not called.

Read some of their comments below:

solaadesanya:

“Premium pastor na wa for naija people.”

fabricdepot1:

“We live in interesting times.”

emmanuel.ofie:

“I believe many people are not aware that RCCG run a franchise. Meaning, any rich person can build a church and pay to be using the name RCCG. Seeing people like Rémi Tinubu and other elements being called RCCG pastors should no longer surprise you.”

simmy_divva:

“This is Herbert Wigwe’s church, he perished with his family less than a week ago and the pastor is throwing a party with Flavor as performer!!! People please seek and know your God.”

Chlonudix:

“What happened to mercy chinwo , Nathaniel basset, Moses bliss and sinach?”

ifeoluwa_mia:

“If na cele now hate speech go don full dis comment section come for me make I show u shege ”

Sueizmarie_izonpoet:

“City of David na social klub ooo. No be church be that and no be native doctor house too. Na just jaiye with a touch of Bible and morals.”

teeto__olayeni:

“Redeem has two types....Classical and model and again maybe they bend rules for some people."

Read more comments from Twitter below:

This tweep asked why gospel artists were not called to perform:

Adetutu Balogun pointed out why people run away from the church:

