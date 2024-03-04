Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s corpse has now been moved from the hospital in the full glare of people

A video emerged on social media showing the moment the comic actor’s body was wheeled away from the morgue

Mr Ibu’s wife and others were spotted in the video and netizens shared their thoughts on the emotional moment

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s death has continued to make headlines on social media.

After the movie star died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, a new video has emerged online showing his corpse being taken away from the hospital morgue.

Video of Mr Ibu's body leaving morgue trends. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam, @realmribu

Source: Instagram

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @_tosinsilverdam and spotted by Legit.ng, Mr Ibu’s body was seen being surrounded by onlookers as the hospital staff wheeled him away from the morgue. It was gathered that the comic actor died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

In the video, the late film star's wife, Stellamaris, was spotted. She was seen wearing an all-black outfit to mourn her late husband while watching them wheel his body away.

See the clip below:

See another video of Mr Ibu's wife in tears as his body is removed from morgue:

Netizens react to video of Mr Ibu’s corpse

The video of Mr Ibu’s corpse as well as his wife’s presence among other things drew reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Therealbenny_5:

“The wife don reduce finish chai sorry ma❤.”

faithabiola_:

“The wife lost so much weight may God comfort the familyrip legend.”

Fatimah_jamil6:

“Nothing dey this life RIP legend.”

official_mhizclare:

“This is unnecessary.”

i_amjust_gee:

“Chai see how the wife lost so much weight….. may God give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Odogwu_nwa_chizzy:

“This woman has lost so much weight , looking so dark and malnourished.”

ayonimofesugar:

“Hmm it’s well.”

angelehigiator:

“All I can say is that God knows the best.”

omasiridiya1:

“May God console his wife, she is thinking too much.”

Jasmine takes over Mr Ibu's TikTok

Legit.ng had reported that Jasmine was said to have taken over the TikTok page of late Mr Ibu shortly after the latter's death.

The account which had over 1.1million followers was said to have appeared in Jasmine's name a few hours after the news of Mr Ibu's death went viral.

She was accused of deleting all the videos of the actor from the social media app.

Source: Legit.ng