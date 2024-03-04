Late veteran actor Mr Ibu’s interaction with his stepdaughter Jasmine while on his hospital bed has emerged online

In the viral clip, the movie star was seen showering praises on the young lady while referring to her as his baby

Mr Ibu’s last moments with Jasmine raised a series of interesting comments from netizens after the video went viral

Late Nigerian actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s final interaction with his stepdaughter, Jasmine, has emerged on social media.

The movie star who was bedridden at the hospital was reportedly spotted a few hours before his death speaking with Jasmine.

Emotional video of Mr Ibu praising stepdaughter on deathbed trends. Photos: @ynaija, @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

In the video which was posted on Instagram by @Ynaija and spotted by Legit.ng, Jasmine was seen with the ailing actor at the hospital when he started to shower her with praises and words of endearment.

Mr Ibu referred to Jasmine as his baby while describing her importance in his life. In the video he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Jasmine! The only one that can come close and you have the meaning of life, my baby.”

See the clip below:

Netizens react to Mr Ibu’s interaction with Jasmine on deathbed

Mr Ibu’s conversation with his stepdaughter Jasmine, only a few hours before his demise, was met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them raised questions about the actor referring to the young lady as his baby, others acknowledged the role she played in his life.

Read some of their comments below:

maryjluvly:

“Awwwwwwn; mk we no lie; Jasmine tried for him fr.”

Awaghang:

“My dad calls me Baby are u guys allergic to fatherly love? ”

iamgloriairobi:

“Rest in power ! Jasmine God bl3ss you for the love and care.”

Vanessaiguodala:

“Jasmine tried for him sha, God will bless her.”

alsha23:

“May he soul rest in peace .”

Evbuomwanhumphrey:

“REST IN POWER LEGEND OF OUR CHILDHOOD .”

Famous_blink:

“My baby.”

Kiitfoundation:

“He will always have a special place in our hearts, rest in peace to him.”

Abambahope:

“Godbless you jasmine.”

Video of Mr Ibu's body leaving morgue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the moment late Mr Ibu's body was taken away from the morgue.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @_tosinsilverdam and spotted by Legit.ng, Mr Ibu’s corpse was seen being surrounded by onlookers as the hospital staff wheeled him away from the morgue. It was gathered that the comic actor died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

In the video, the late film star's wife, Stellamaris, was spotted. She was seen wearing an all-black outfit to mourn her late husband while watching them wheel his body away.

Source: Legit.ng