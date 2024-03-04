Over the last few days, Nigerian skit maker Lord Lamba and his baby mama Queen Atang, who recently got engaged, have been in the news

Lord Lamba has dragged the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star to court over custody of his daughter, Keilah

The skit maker had gone public about his daughter with BBNajia's Queen after months of staying mute, but his public statement wasn't received nicely

A WhatsApp conversation between Nigerian skit maker and content creator Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, aka Lord Lamba, and his baby mama, Queen Atang, recently leaked online and has gone viral.

The leaked chat is coming days after Lord Lamba went public about wanting to take his daughter, Keilah, away from BBNaija's Queen.

Lamba had been in the news for going public about being the biological father of Queen's child after months of staying mute about it.

However, a recent chat where Lord Lamba chatted with the Queen and even congratulated her about her engagement has leaked online.

"I want to be in my daughter's life" - Lord Lamba

The comedian gave his reasons for going public about being Keilah's father. In the viral chat, Lord Lamba congratulated Queen Atang on her engagement as far back as January.

He, however, noted that he and the reality TV star needed to find a way to co-parent their daughter peacefully, and if need be, that could go by the law.

BBNaija's Queen responded in the chat that all she's gotten from Lord Lamba since the beginning of January was N150k.

She noted that after months of begging Lord Lamba, why did he just choose to man up to his duties as the father of his daughter?

See the leaked WhatsApp chat between Lord Lamba and BBNaija's Queen:

Netizens react to Lord Lamba's leaked chat

See how netizens reacted to the leaked WhatsApp chat:

@francasown:

"Sigh. You see the engagement made him have a rethink. He didn't believe Queen could move on so quick."

@mya_beautycorner:

"The contact was done when he heard she was engaged . Nothing more . That's some manipulation."

@queenvee_01:

"This guy is yarning dust. You can never be her only father, her mother's husband is legally her step-father whether you like it or not."

@ewalagos_fh:

"A Narc spotted. Na the engagement pain am jere."

@cynthia_kelz:

"Rich boy for IG but 150k for baby's upkeep after almost 2 months. How were you blocked when you could still send messages to her? Apparently, she was begging you to love and accept this child and you never did. Immediately she found love, you started running helter skelter, looking for what's not looking for you eh Mr. Lamb. Nawa for una. Leave Queen alone."

@ellaminchis:

"People should take it easy on Lamba please, I believe the guy loves queen but he doesn’t want to go against his family or mother’s wish."

@aiijay_:

"Immediately after engagement,,,he suddenly wants d daughter to call him daddy???he wants to create more memories with her???all of a sudden…yinmu."

@___q.ese:

"Immediately he got information about the engagement. He now realize to hi queen."

@heyfeyzeeno:

"This ain’t no congratulations, he just wanted to confuse her and use the child to enter back into her life just to scatter the relationship (not cuz he cares about her) and he turns back to the same way he was."

@evas__place:

"Someone shout MANIPULATOR…"

Video of Queen crying over Lord Lamba trends

A previous report published by Legit.ng about former BBNaija star Queen crying over her ex-boyfriend, Lord Lamba.

In the viral clip, Queen complained about the crash of her relationship with Lord Lamba and how he hardly gave her attention.

At one point, Queen wanted to spend some days with him so that they could bond. However, Lord Lamba seemed to be uninterested in the relationship.

