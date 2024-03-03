An old video of a former BBNaija reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang crying over her ex-boyfriend Lord Lamba has surfaced

In the past few days, there has been a drama between the both of them as she announced her engagement to her new partner

This made Lord Lamba acknowledge that he was the father of Mercy's daughter, which caused a buzz online

Several netizens have reacted to an old video of a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang crying over her ex-boyfriend and skit maker Lord Lamba.

In the video, she was seen crying over the breakup of their relationship. She also complained about how he hardly gave her attention. At one point, she wanted to spend some days with him so that they could bond. However, Lord Lamba seemed to be uninterested in the relationship.

Though she is no longer with the skit maker, she has one-year-old daughter for him which he didn't acknowledged publicly till Queen announced her engagement to another man recently.

Reactions to Queen's tears over Lord Lamba

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the former BBNaija star crying over her relationship breakup with Lord Lamba. Check out some of their comments below:

@Ebyfyn:

"I knew it. The Queen we watched in the BBN house is an open book that cries a lot. For her to leave Lamba she don cry tire. I pray the hubby treats her well. She’s a softy at heart."

@Justejumola:

"The moment a lady start to analyze everything step by step, just know she’s about to checkout emotionally."

@OKWYtycoon:

"Anyone that’ll blame this lady again make ogun strike ‘em there!"

@ogocyndy:

"Lamba is just jealous that queen moved on with someone better than him. He treated her like trash and thought she wouldn’t move on."

@Iampelga_:

"When lamba came out these men were saying jagons about this babe. Now video sup where she been dey do mumu mumu ontop the guy, them still dey say why she send online. Chaii."

@desmondAlake:

"Adult that records herself when crying make no sense to me. Lol come still post online for what?"

@MhezQuing:

"God truly loves this lady, imagine ending up with him."

