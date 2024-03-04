The video of Adekunle Gold and Simi loving up at a concert in the UK has been sighted online and fans have reacted to it

AG Baby as he is fondly called had sold out his show at the OVO Arena in the UK and he was in tears because of that

His wife, Simi, and daughter were both with him and the singer shared the stage with her man in a romantic moment

Nigeria's singing couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, have warmed the hearts of music lovers with the way they performed during AG Baby's concert in the UK.

Adekunle Gold had sold out his OVO 12k capacity concert in the UK. The music artist was so happy about the great news that he had to burst into tears. Simi and Dija were with him to comfort him at the moment.

In the video which has since gone viral, the couple performed their romantic song, 'What You Made Me Do' and the audience was thrilled.

AG Baby and Simi share stage at UK concert. Phot credit @adekunlegold

AG Baby and Simi love up

In the clip, the two singers were singing and they shared romantic moments in the presence of their fans.

They first had a warm hug before sharing a kiss on stage.

AG Baby and Simi looked good

The singer who bought a Range Rover last year wore a lemon top on a glistering lemon trouser. While his wife was wearing a short red dress.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip where AG Baby and Simi were singing together. Here are some of the comments below:

@Utdmartins:

"Her voice magical."

@Wesleydeycook:

"All this thing nah pr."

@FocuzIsaac:

"I no go still watch am lol."

@Mcpully:

"You de sweet for eye."

@ODF_Oracle:

"Simi too sabi abeg."

@Akhe100:

"Best celebrity couple."

@vickie_coco:

"Where una dey see this loveeeee."

@Xandyy_Jay:

"Adekunle Gold is the Nigerian Ed Sheeran."

Simi shares how she met AG Baby

Legit.ng had reported that Simi had granted an interview where she spoke on how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

While speaking on tea with Taypod, she noted that she didn't want to marry a music artist.

She mentioned that Adekunle Gold was a photoshoot guru and narrated how he sent messages on Facebook which she never replied.

