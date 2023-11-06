Nollywood actor Mr Ibu's family has revealed that one of his legs has been amputated after seven successful surgeries

In the statement released, the family said one of the comic actor's legs had to go to increase his chances of survival

The family is still soliciting help from Nigerians as Mr Ibu is still in a delicate stage

The family of John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has given Nigerians reasons professionals had to cut the actor's leg.

Following reports by Verydarkman that one of the comic actor's legs has been amputated, his family gave an update.

Mr Ibu's family said his leg had to be amputated. Photo credit: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

In the post on Mr Ibu's page, his family expressed gratitude to everyone who came through for him.

According to the statement, as of 1pm on Monday, November 6, he had undergone seven surgeries, and one of his legs had to be amputated.

The family said they had to accept the actor's new reality as that was the only way to keep him alive.

They also called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to come through for the actor as he is still in a delicate state and needs all the help he can get.

Excerpt from the statement read:

"Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you've rendered. As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been harrd on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive."

See the post below:

Reactions to Mr Ibu's condition

The heartbreaking news got netizens sending prayers and good wishes to the actor. Read some comments below:

being.sally1:

"I pray for speedy recovery in Jesus name."

ujunwa_ujfocus:

"And someone posted that his leg has been cut off on Facebook. Quick recovery big daddy."

jabjason_:

"God be with him and his family."

kingminjinofficial:

"This hurts. God keep him strong."

timothyogeze:

"Omo. God pls save our daddy."

teethetailor:

"So disheartening. Fast recovery we pray for."

realojiugomma:

"We have done our part, May God keep you @realmribu De legend."

onlinechiefpriest:

"What’s going on? Is Mr Ibu Still alive? Is the person handling this page just about to collect money and give press statements? I really want to ask because I read on your first post when Dignitaries like @blord_official said you should calculate all the bills and send to him via DM I also read a news of 1 politician clearing all his bills. what’s going on with Mr Ibu?"

iamtoseen_:

"So sad to hear, but thank God for your life, the Lord his your strength."

Mr Ibu marks his 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Legit.ng had reported that the actor's family marked his birthday as he sat down looking ill. They tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

In the video, one of the legs of the actor was an eyesore as it was severely wounded. The ailing actor was also not cheerful in the few minutes the video lasted.

A medium-sized cake was on the table with a chilled juice bottle. Mr Ibu managed to cut the cake while his wife shared the drinks among the people at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng