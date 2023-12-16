Veteran Nigerian comic actor Mr Ibu trends online as reports about his health filtering into public spaces are not good at all

According to a report done by Vanguard, Mr Ibu is said to have undergone another major surgery on the same leg that was amputated before

It was also revealed that Mr Ibu has lost a larger sense of his speaking ability and can only mutter a few words during conversation

Popular Nollywood comic John Okechukwu Okafor, better known simply as Mr Ibu, trends online as reports about his health making the rounds leave many pretty apprehensive about him.

According to a report by Vanguard, it was revealed that the veteran recently underwent another surgery on the same leg that was amputated a couple of months back.

Mr Ibu undergoes another leg surgery as he loses more of his leg. Photo credit: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

Vanguard noted that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, made this emotional revelation to them.

He is said to have noted that another portion of Mr Ibu's amputated leg was chopped off in a gruelling procedure.

Mr Ibu can barely talk again

According to Rollas, during his chat with Vanguard, the veteran actor, Mr Ibu, can hardly speak nor mutter a complete sentence.

Read an excerpt of Emeka Rolla's comment below:

“We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors. As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again, and he has undergone another leg amputation.”

See the reporting post below:

Reactions trail the latest report about Mr Ibu's health

Mr Ibu's adopted daughter Jasmine finally reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Lady Jasmine took time to address some of the allegations levelled against her by her adopted father's wife.

Jasmine's reaction came after her estranged husband had acknowledged that she was in a romantic relationship with the veteran comic's son.

The content creator was also accused of trying to elope with her adoptive father's donations.

