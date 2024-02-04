Over the last few months, the Mr Ibu family has been caught in a web of different controversies mainly stemming from issues involving his adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine

About five months ago, Mr Ibu went viral after reports about his health re-emerged online, which later led to his leg getting amputated

All through that period, his wife, Stella Maris and his adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine, were locked in a mortal battle that created a lot of stir online

After nearly six months of constant bickering and online callouts, Chioma Okafor, aka Lady Jasmine, has finally come out to tell her side of the story.

Jasmine shared several startling details of what had transpired between herself, Mr Ibu, and his wife over the last four years.

Lady Jasmine finally opens up as she shares her side of the story after allegations that she embezzled her Ibu's donation. Photo credit: @realmribu/@ladyjasminec

In her narration, she shared how Mr Ibu lived in Abuja for over two years while his wife lived in Lagos.

Jasmine also spoke about the recent reports that she was arrested by the Nigerian police for hijacking and embezzling funds donated to Mr Ibu for his surgery and upkeep.

Chioma speaks about fend for her adopted father

The actress also spoke about the type of relationship that exists between herself and Mr Ibu.

She noted that her father and Mr Ibu were friends for years until his sudden demise when she was barely 12.

Lady Jasmine noted that Mr Ibu had since taken her in and adopted her as his daughter. She shared how she went to Cyprus to study Law before returning to Nigeria to get married.

Mr Ibu's daughter also cleared the air on allegations about her being the ailing actor's girlfriend.

Lady Jasmine talks about her relationship with Stella Maris

The content creator also spoke about her relationship with Mr Ibu's wife. She shared how she once sent her 100k during her husband's health issues.

Jasmine also revealed how Mr Ibu adamantly refused to have his wife come to care for him when he was sick.

Chioma Okafor said this and much more.

Watch the full narration below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Lady Jasmine's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed both clips:

@chiamzy9:

"Bla bla bla, leave person family alone desperado, is it too much to ask eeh akwuna Cyprus, old woman."

@tessykay:

"You should focus more on telling us the genesis of your relationship with this family if you really want us to see reasons with you. How you became Mr IBu’s savior… how and where you met him and his wife?"

@iloh_precious:

"So it's because of this, that you went to the studio for a full glam."

@kamandyempire:

"I'm an insider I can confirm that what she is saying is true. I can guarantee she made numerous transfers to the family. I can only advice you to move on, some of us are witnesses to this story."

@gechycosmetics:

"Leave somebody’s family alone… Don’t u have ur own family?"

@mimilashyofficial_:

"Listening to your side of the story,I have a strong feeling that you are saying nothing but the truth,my darl you have a good heart like me,but always remember this,is good to be good,but is not good to be too good."

@angelicious__spicey:

"So right oo, I day here when you the carry your money the send, more especially to that... make I no just talk sha."

@iamforeverrosy:

"Never regret helping and showing him love. You took care of him more than his own family and God will reward you for that."

@ucheubah_official:

"Jasmine, you did for that family what even blood relations could never . God bless you dearly for the sacrifices."

@little_sunshine_ng:

"I no fit watch the whole story.....just leave the man alone guy.... You no get family or friends wey dey advice you? Are you not getting too old for all this?"

Mr Ibu's wife raises concerns with emotional video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Stella Marris crying profusely at a hospital bed went viral.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star's wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Mr Ibu's wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

