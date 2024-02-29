Big Brother Naija Queen Mercy Atang trended on social media for the umpteenth time over her engagement to her longtime lover

Legit.ng previously reported that the reality TV star’s baby daddy, Lord Lmaba, legally demanded full custody of their child

Meanwhile, the beauty entrepreneur is unflinched by the heated situation as she updates fans on the progress of her new journey

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has continued to celebrate her engagement to her heartthrob.

Legit.ng reported that the reality TV star’s baby daddy, Lord Lamba, took her to court to get full custody of their daughter.

BBNaija Queen informs fans of her wedding plans. Credit: @queenmercyatang, @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

Following that, the mother of one seemed bothered about the tense update as she shared a romantic video from her engagement party.

The ex-BBNaija housemate also informed her fans of the arrangements she is making for her wedding to happen this year.

Sharing the video online, she wrote:

“Counting down to #deroyals2024.”

See her engagement video below:

Reactions trail BBNaija Queen’s engagement video

Legit.ng compiled the video below:

gistforum9ja:

"Congratulations again and again Queen."

chiamaka_okoli_:

"you made the sisterhood proud keep winning Queen."

debbyteec:

"Sisterhood is very very very proud of u,queen of monarch."

peniel_kendra:

"My Queen I love you mama and Am happy you are are happy."

rejoiceimoh:

"This is too sweet me for my belle oootruly what God can not do does not exist."

__.adeshewaa:

"Someone will soon post when you are giving birth at the hospital now."

sommy_u_sommy:

"You wan kill Lamba with BP today Congratulations my dear."

terempat:

"For all the single mothers don’t make anyone make you feel less of your self because you have given, know your worth in every relationship you’re.

"The truth remains that you can be a single mother and still find your soulmate, I believe that God has a husband for every woman."

