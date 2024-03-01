BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has continued to flaunt her engagement to her new man, David, online despite the drama it has caused

The reality show star announced to netizens that her fiance proposed with a diamond ring and she had a diamond tester check it on video

Many netizens reacted to Queen’s showoff by taunting her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Lord Lamba

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang’s engagement to her man, David, remains a trending topic online as she continues to flaunt the news.

Recall that on February 29, 2024, the reality show star broke the internet with the news of her engagement despite having a child with skitmaker, Lord Lamba.

BBNaija Queen flaunts diamond ring fiance used to propose to her. Photos: @queenmercyatang

After a lot of drama ensued from her announcement, Queen continued to press necks with more updates on her upcoming nuptials.

Queen reveals fiance proposed with diamond ring

The BBNaija star was not done updating fans after sharing her engagement photos. She announced to her many followers that her husband-to-be, David, proposed with a diamond ring.

Not stopping there, Queen got a young man to bring a diamond tester to check out the ring and authenticate its quality for doubting netizens. The reality star then accompanied the video with a lengthy caption where she vowed to love her man with so much devotion.

She wrote in part:

“To my dear husband-to-be @iam_kingdaivid I vow to love you with the depth and devotion of a true Akwa Ibom woman to her husband. You’ve signed up for boundless love. Till the wheels fall off..❤️.”

See her post below:

Netizens taunt Lord Lamba

Following Queen’s announcement that her fiance proposed to her with a diamond ring, many netizens took to taunting her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Lord Lamba. Recall that the skitmaker only publicly admitted that he was the father of Queen’s daughter after she announced her engagement on social media.

Read what some netizens said below:

Healthertainer:

“Let him cry tears and bloood .”

Jahdoris:

“I don't know why I'm happy for her. Everyone deserves a second chance. We all are alive cos God gave n still gives us chances.”

vlackice_jayjay:

“Why do men always wait till it’s a spilled milk and cry fowl later.‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ niggaa was literally hiding the whole thing until now.”

sheiseunice_:

“Lamba and his overinflated ego in the mud .”

peacefohme01:

“Would it have been any less of a proposal if the ring wasn’t diamond?”

Lisavetaccessories:

“Super happy for her.”

mikun_issa_bae:

“If lord lambs sue you we no Dey there.”

the__gregorian:

“You no want, Person want. Now you don dey LAMBAst! Better luck next time Mate. Lotsa fish in these waters, go a casting!”

happygirl2_official:

“ More tears, am so happy for her.”

_omalichanwa:

“I wish this joy and happiness for every single mom out there, someone intentional will find u and u will experience pure love again❤️.”

just_jebby:

“A responsible man for that matter no yansh content creator ”

