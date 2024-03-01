The drama between BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and skitmaker Lord Lamba has taken another dimension

Only hours after the Queen got engaged to another man despite having a child with Lord Lamba, Nigerians dug up one of her old posts

In the old post, the reality TV star had referred to Lord Lamba as her best friend while gushing over him online

Former BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu’s relationship has once again come under scrutiny from netizens for interesting reasons.

Recall that an online drama ensued between the former lovebirds after Queen announced her engagement to another man with several romantic photos on Instagram. This led to Lord Lamba finally publicly acknowledging her daughter as his own.

Shortly after Queen and Lord Lamba’s drama that caught the attention of several netizens, Nigerians went to dig up an old post of the BBNaija star and the skitmaker when things were still good between them.

In the resurfaced post, Queen was seen spending time with Lord Lamba in a video she posted to celebrate his birthday. The reality show star described him as her best friend in the caption of the post as she publicly showered him with loving words.

See a screenshot of Queen’s old post below:

Netizens react as Queen calls Lord Lamba her bestie in old post

The resurfaced post of Queen gushing over Lord Lamba raised a series of mixed comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

naijaeverything:

“Ah ah!! So Besties sef dey chop themselves work!! Una no quick tell us oh!”

officialburger01:

“I de shame on behalf of that our lost bro wey engage Queen.”

Raie__x:

“Be like lamba enter the relationship as bestie .”

ojooru_joba:

“Queen: He’s just my friend Lamba: I greet boss, I’m just her friend Mumu Fiancée : oh wow , enjoy.”

Adexentgram:

“Na lamba be the bestie wey queen they tell that guy wey engage her say make he no worry about .”

mamush19:

“Werey reply I feel like crying him they cry now.”

funaya5_:

“Don't let your baba daddy stop you from meeting your husband .”

iam_kingsean:

“Na Mumu dey do bestie .”

Queen Mercy Atang reveals fiance's identity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang caused a stir online after finally showing off her husband-to-be on social media.

Shortly after Queen Mercy revealed her man’s identity online, many social media users stormed his page to investigate things for themselves.

They were also quick to notice that Queen’s man had posted a photo of himself with the BBNaija star in 2016, hinting that they had been in a relationship for a while.

