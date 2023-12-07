Nasboi has shared a new video of him and D'banj vibing to his newly released song Umbrella

The fun video saw Nasboi and D'banj switch costumes as the veteran singer dressed like the former

Nasboi's video with D'banj has since stirred funny reactions from many, including popular celebrities like Funke Akindele

Popular skit maker and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi, has continued to pull massive support from top celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Nasboi, who recently dropped a new song, Umbrella, featuring Wande Coal, recently took to his social media timeline to share a video of him and legendary entertainer D'banj vibing to the jam.

D'banj participates in Nasboi's Umbrella challenge. Credit: @iamnasboi @iambangalee

The video showed D'banj dressed in Nasboi's costume while the skit maker was sported in his colleague Mr Macaroni's outfit.

A clip showed the moment Nasboi expressed displeasure as Dbanj outclassed him with his dance moves.

Sharing the video, Nasboi wrote in a caption:

"KOKO MASTER (Banga Bosco) @iambangalee jumped on #umbrellachalleng."

The video came after Nasboi shared a video of Kizz Daniel and Iyanya as they vibed to Umbrella with him.

People react as D'banj joins Nasboi in video

Video of Don Jazzy participating Nasboi's umbrella challenge

Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy also jumped on the viral umbrella challenge.

The Mavin boss was dressed in Sabinus' Blue and Black outfit, exuding the skitmaker's other personas.

In another report, Don Jazzy clapped back at a troll who called him stingy.

