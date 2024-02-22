Top Nigerian singer Davido recently appeared to show off his cooking skills with a video posted online

On his Instagram stories, the DMW boss shared a video of him seeming to stir a pot of seafood okra as he noted that he was going to postpone going to the gym

While some netizens wondered if he was really the one cooking, others appreciated his skills in the kitchen

Much-loved Nigerian singer Davido is back in the news over his cooking skills after he posted a video on social media.

The DMW boss, who has never hidden his love for good food, took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him appearing to cook seafood okra.

Nigerians react to video of Davido's pot of seafood okra. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, a pot was seen overflowing with the chopped okras and other proteins as the singer stirred it. Not stopping there, Davido accompanied the video with a caption on how the meal was going to affect him going to the gym.

According to OBO, he had planned to resume going to the gym but he was going to postpone it till the next day because of the pot of food.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In his words:

“I think say na today I go start gym… I don move am to 2moro.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Davido’s seafood okra video

Davido’s post sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them wondered if he was really the person cooking, others either praised his skills or condemned his method.

Read some of their comments below:

oladipupoislamiyat:

“Oluwa o , Hilda baci davido.”

adaeze.2:

“Me thinking Davido is the one cooking.”

ewaola1018:

“Ahhhh why baddest cut okra bayi .”

val_sampson95:

“My fav abeg no try this thing again .”

only_one_manny:

“I mean you cut the okros too big .”

makeit_bling:

“Only Davido can make small soup with fry pan for this economy .”

oduksp:

“Wetin Davido dey cook abeg.”

stoneypapaa:

“Concoction .”

terkaa_7g:

“Which kind okra be this .”

How Davido rejected foreign food and asked for amala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido recently got people talking online with some comments he made about Nigerian food.

The video of Davido on the UK metro train from London to Paris sparked reactions. His cousins, Nike, Folashade, and his other DMW crew, joined the singer on his ride.

During the trip, Davido was seen lamenting some of the food his cousins brought along for the journey.

Source: Legit.ng