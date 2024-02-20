Nigerian media personality Bad Kimmy K has waded into the drama between Davido and Burna Boy

This came after the Grammy-winning musician continued to throw shade at the DMW boss on social media

According to Kimmy K, Burna Boy is a man-child and not an odogwu like he claims because he continues to throw shade

The beef between top Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Davido has drawn a reaction from Nigerian media personality Baddie Kimmy K.

During a Pulse Hot Takes podcast, the media personality shared her thoughts on Burna Boy throwing shades at Davido on social media.

Nigerians react as OAP Bad Kimmy K blasts Burna Boy for shading Davido. Photos: @burnaboygram, @davido, @baddiekimmyk

Source: Instagram

According to the OAP, Burna Boy is essentially a man-child and not an odogwu, as he claims. She explained that the Grammy-winning musician has refused to directly address his issues with the DMW boss but prefers to throw subs at him on social media.

Speaking further, Kimmy K added that when Davido called Burna Boy a new cat, it hurt the Grammy winner, but instead of addressing him, he decided to throw shade rather, an act she described as being childish.

In her words:

“My thing with Burna Boy is that he calls himself an Odogwu, but essentially, at his core, he’s a man-child. We all know that that new cat from Davido really hurt him. As a man, why can’t you address it? What’s with all the subs? That’s what I don’t understand with Burna Boy. He likes to throw subs and then hides his hands, I don’t get. Davido outrightly called him a new cat, which was shade, and all is fair in love and war, so if Burna Boy has a problem with Davido, please address him; all these subs up and down just make you look childish, and it’s not a good look at all.”

See the video below:

Reactions as OAP blasts Burna for shading Davido

The video of Bad Kimmy K blasting Burna Boy for subbing Davido caused a major stir on social media, with some netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

jaediore:

“Davido himself is a childish person so they fit each other.”

official_imoleayo_babajide:

“She spoke well and also spoke the mind of the people.”

officialwins_00:

“She said ’’DAVIDO outrightly called him a new cat which was shade, and you expect Burna boy to come out for peace talk? Una dey m*mu una self well well oo. You no get brain? Person insult me make I no insult am back, I just pray make they agree to settle scores for ring fight.”

mary_buthelezi:

“Burnaboy is really the greatest performer and most versatile artist out of Africa.. Everyone wants to use his name to chase clout .. the jealousy presently is so obvious.”

greatkhalid3:

“Can you tell him to his face .”

evbu.osawe:

“Success brings a lot of jealousy & headaches.”

_.v.h.i.c.k.e.y._:

“All’s fair in love and war, she said, yet she has an issue with Burna throwing subs. But all’s fair in love and war na, whether subs or direct shots, war na war.”

Eedris Abdulkareem claims Burna Boy is impotent

The Nigerian hip-hop veteran responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

Source: Legit.ng