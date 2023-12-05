Young Nigerian singer Mr Real has sparked reactions online as a clip of him on a podcast show calling out his senior colleagues Mr Eazi and D'banj goes viral

In the viral clip, Mr Real slammed Mr Eazi for not paying him or giving him any form of compensation

Mr Real also accused his former boss, D'banj, of colluding with Mr Eazi for not paying him for his work on Overload

Nigerian Street-pop artist Okafor Uchenna Victor, better known as Mr Real, has set social media on fire after a clip of him calling out his former record label boss, D'banj and colleague, Mr Eazi, went viral.

Mr. Real was recently on the popular podcast Terms and Condition, where he spoke about his time with D'banj and his experience working with Mr. Eazi.

Singer Mr Real trends online as a clip of him calling out his former boss, Dbanj, and Mr Eazi goes viral. Photo credit: @mr_realgram/@mreazi/@bangalee

During the chat, Real revealed that he was defrauded and wasn't paid for his work on the popular song Overload.

"We recorded Overload without a contract" - Mr Real

The singer shared how he and Mr Eazi used to have a great rapport, and he called him regularly until after they recorded Overload.

Real noted that they recorded Overload without signing any contract, and D'banj was aware, but he did nothing about it.

The Legbelegbe crooner's interview comes hours after Mr Eazi's talk about his career growth and how he helps young artists went viral.

D'banj was also called out weeks ago by Idowest.

Watch Mr Real's interview below:

See the reactions that trailed Mr Real's clip

Here are some of the reactions that Mr Real's interview stirred:

the_nigerian_lawyer:

"Do these people know what a lawyer does? All this business being done based on vibes is shocking."

@paulacruise_:

"Rippers full this music industry na why portable dey craze give them he might be uneducated but he get that street wizdom."

@4thape:

"I love Dbanj but the dudes name pops up for wayyyyy too much BS."

@jaykay_gram01:

"Podcast is slowly turning men to women."

@queenbee_shellz:

"In this particular case, naiveness is actually an excuse. People be out here taking advantage of people’s naiveness and that’s really not fair… y’all better learn to be outspoken and confident even if it makes you look like a troublemaker. Take portable for an example."

@omodadi01:

"Moral lesson: collect ur money, sign agreements, put pen to paper! All these “ done with love “, “ i did u a favor “… e no hold water!!!"

@newmann_emmanuel:

"The industry don show this guy shege and na because say him de calm... This giy could have been big if him fit speak out like Portable."

@z.e.n.g.e:

"It's all lack of information and ignorance. Most of these guys do not have enough knowledge on how things work."

@iam_plus_one:

"There is a podcast pandemic. Kirikiri dey hungry you."

