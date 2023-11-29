Nollywood actor and socialite, Yhemo Lee, has now made a move to end his issues with his girlfriend, Thayour B

He took to social media to publicly apologise to her for embarrassing her and it raised reactions from netizens

Popular dancer and hype man, Poco Lee, also advised Thayour on the next line of action to take after Yhemo Lee’s apology

Popular Nigerian actor, Idowu Adeyemi aka Yhemo Lee, is now making moves to patch things up with his girlfriend, Thayour B.

On November 28, 2023, Thayour clocked a new age and Yhemo Lee used the opportunity to publicly apologise to her and to also send his well-wishes.

In the apology note, the Nollywood star admitted his guilt and noted that no amount of ‘sorry’ would justify how he publicly humiliated Thayour during the year. According to him, he embarrassed her publicly and it is only right for him to also make his apology public.

Not stopping there, Yhemo Lee added that Thayour did not deserve the way he treated her and he cannot justify why he acted that way to her.

Read his full apology note below:

Poco Lee reacts as Yhemo Lee publicly apologises to girlfriend

Shortly after Yhemo Lee’s apology note went up, popular dancer and hype man, Poco Lee, reacted online.

Recall that Poco Lee wasted no time in hyping Yhemo Lee’s other girlfriend, Bisola, after he parted ways with Thayour. The dancer was even known to call Bisola ‘our wife’ while gushing over their public displays of affection.

In a new development, the celebrity dancer took to his Snapchat page to share an old video of Thayour dancing with him hyping her. He also accompanied it with a caption where he told her not to forgive his friend, Yhemo Lee.

See his post below:

Reactions as Poco Lee finally speaks on Yhemo Lee and Thayour B

Poco Lee’s reaction to Yhemo Lee and his bae patching things up was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Many of them called the dancer a hypocrite with no loyalties. Read some of their comments below:

swankytee224a:

“If the Tayo go back to that guy after all the humiliation on all social media that means I go Dey fear my gender from today.”

dami_veeiye:

“Poco>>>> Best in supporting anything.”

Bekkylamidi:

“Lol after disgr@cing u publicly my gender sha.”

holuwatunmi__xvii:

“He sure say na yhemo lee money this girl wan chop.”

mo_renike_jimi:

“Most of you here shouting your gender will go back, stop being hypocritical. It’s her life, her relationship, her choice. When it’s your turn,don't forgive your boyfriend #periodt. What all of you dey collect from your broke boyfriends pass all of these ones so e gbe enu dake . Many of you are sponsoring your bf still dey maltreat you on top. Y’all dey play.”

Angelglorito:

“Them no Dey put mouth for relationship matter.”

_ayinkemii:

“Poco go still chop soole.”

Eugene_aura_:

“This Poco na weray . E say na Amanta .”

goofyassqueen:

“T deserves a good man,she’s so sweet.”

good_babe35:

“Poco lee na every where u dey enter.”

ol4tun3osunnn:

“This poco lee no fit die well at all.”

