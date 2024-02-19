Top Nigerian singer Davido has now drawn the attention of Nigerians after a video of his interaction with a fellow man went viral

In the video, the DMW boss was seen sharing a strange handshake with an acquaintance

Davido’s handshake sparked rumours about cultism on social media and his aide, Isreal DMW reacted to it

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has sparked cultism rumours after a video of his mode of greeting with another man went viral.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @iamdreofficial and spotted by Legit.ng, Davido was seen hitting hands with a supposed friend before they both crossed thumbs with each other while shaking hands.

Nigerians react to Davido's strange handshake in viral video. Photos: @davido, @iamdreofficial

Source: Instagram

See the clip in last slide below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Isreal DMW reacts to Davido’s handshake video

Shortly after the video of Davido’s unique handshake went viral, the music star’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, was spotted sharing his thoughts in a comment section.

According to the DMW crew member, people need to learn to mind their business. He wrote:

“Everyone should learn how to always mind his or her own business. Na wa ooh.”

More Nigerians react to Davido’s handshake

As expected, the video of Davido’s handshake with his friend piqued the interest of many Nigerians and sparked discussions about cultism. Read what some of them had to say below:

Taiwo_junzi:

“Mention the hip hop star you know that isn’t in any fraternity.”

Sailorojay

“Make una free those men!!! Why do a slow motion of their shaking just to make them look bad? Davido isn’t a kid so whatever he joins and feels right is for himself and his pocket. There are other pressing issues in Nigeria.”

adanma_____:

“Say no to cultism.”

skizzyofficial:

“David go dey do like secondary school pikin sometimes.”

official_devon91:

“Dis one na to they show him self. Wizkid can never act dis way.”

ojieriakhiisrael:

“Na children dey join cult.....davido should be bigger than this.”

sexybaby8264:

“Give away no go let them talk truth .”

Jumaighaji:

“We don’t care how he greets and who he greets, we love him still.”

newwavehairs:

“Make person no shake hand again?... How is this a thing to trend?”

hamieeofficial:

“Like your politicians aren’t worse.”

vj_ktoolz:

“Wakanda Forever na.”

Davido shares secrets of making classic music

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had caught the attention of fans after sharing how he makes good music.

According to him, he had to make some lifestyle changes if he was to make music that would become an instant hit. He added that he would go to the studio like he is a homeless man.

Once he does that, he knows that the song that would come out of the effort would be a great one.

Source: Legit.ng