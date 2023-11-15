Actor and singer Yhemolee and his girlfriend Bisola are no longer friends on Instagram

The two have unfollowed each other, and it is difficult to say what has happened between them

This development is coming after Yhemolee allegedly cheated on his former lover, Thayour and started dating Bisola

Lifestyle and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemolee and his girlfriend Bisola seemed to have parted ways.

The two love birds are no longer following each other on Instagram have not given reasons for their actions.

Yhemolee & Lover Bisola Unfollow Each Other. Photo credit @biisola/@yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Most times, when lovers or celebrities stop following each other on Instagram or any other social media platforms, it means all is not well with their relationship.

When the going was good for the two of them, the actor spoilt Bisola silly with the good things of life and flaunted her and her photos on TikTok.

Aside the fact that Yhemolee takes care of his parents, for instance; he bought a car for his father a few months ago and gave a house for his mother when she was marking her birthday. The next person, the nightlife enthusiast, dotes on his lover Bisola. Before meeting Bisola, the socialite was dating Thayour but allegedly cheated on her with Bisola, and now, it seems it is all over between him and Bisola. Non of Bisola's picture can be found on Yhemolee's Instagram now.

See how they unfollowed each other here:

How fans reacted to Yhemolee and Biosla unfollowing each other

Netizens have reacted to the fact that Yhemolee and Bisola are no longer friends on Instagram. Here are some of the comments below.

@khaffy_vibes:

"Gist wey we Dey manage for snap una don carry am reach headquarters."

@hangelarh:

"Una don dey cap for here, so yall believe a woman can cheat on a man she post publicly."

@kennypearl9:

"God of thayour."

@omo____tee:

"What about the matching tattoos?"

@honeymix_withwealth:

"Good for him i’m so happy ehn team tayo."

@biimbolaaa:

"Tayo go sleep well tonight ."

@owolesho_t:

"You use cheating collect woman, you sae make she no cheat too."

@ydk__kiki:

"Team thayour lawa."

@de_rechie001:

"Maybe yhemolee no dey use fekomi for the babe."

@li2_ma_ma:

"Lowkeee!!! I Dey Happy bcs I want yhemolee and Thayor together."

Source: Legit.ng