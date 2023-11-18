Popular Nigerian actor, Yhemo Lee, has caused a huge buzz on social media following his recent appearance on a podcast

The movie star opened up on his love for gold diggers and revealed how he prioritises his side chick’s financial needs above his mother’s own

Yhemo Lee’s statement did not go down well with many Nigerians as some of them blasted him online

Popular Nollywood actor, Idowu Adeyemi aka Yhemo Lee, is trending on social media over his recent statement about his wife and his side chicks.

The socialite was a guest on the Bad and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe and BBNaija’s Tolani Baj, when he spilled on his preferences in women.

Nigerians blast Yhemo Lee as he reveals how he treats his mum compared to side chicks. Photo: @yhemo_lee

Yhemo Lee opened up on how he spends more money on his side chicks than on his own mother because he likes gold diggers.

According to the film star, before he would send his mother N100,000, he would have already sent a random babe or his side chick N5 million.

In his words:

“Before a man sends N100k to his mother, he don send one girl, not even his girlfriend, a side chick N5 million, me sef I don run am. Me I like gold diggers o.”

Not stopping there, Yhemo Lee went on to explain the reason for his preference. According to the young actor, for a lady to want to dig gold, it means he is in possession of it. He also noted that it is very bad for a grown man not to have money.

He said:

“It simply means for you to want to dig gold, that means I got the gold baby! It’s painful when there’s no money in the hand of a man.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Yhemo Lee admits prioritising his side chicks over his mother

Yhemo Lee’s statement about how he treats his mother compared to his side chicks was met with a lot of heated reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

Emeka.chgz:

“Now I see why VeryDarkMan dragged him wotowoto… how can a man be this SIMPy and DULL? .”

Iamthatemi:

“You prefer dating girls who like you for your money, but you’re upset when they leave you for someone else that has more money. Your priorities are misplaced Mr man.”

Emmanuel.ofie:

“So why was he crying when his girlfriend slept with a married? Was he like expecting something else?”

olivia__davids:

“He sound intelligent with his mouth closed.”

fattysplace_:

“My advice to any aspiring yemolee girl friend …make sure u go in with ur shovel dig dig and dig use his platform very well dont ever make a mistake of marrying him u will see shege in that marriage use him and dump him if u stay na u loose.”

srigeorgeom:

“Many of your favorites don’t have sense Real guy men don’t role with gold diggers, even when gold diggers jam dem they don’t expect money from them, Na them gold diggers love pass una Wey get money. because they know they are real guy men. Real guy man go enjoy your babe without spending as you do. No be every matter be money, money is important o, but women fit abandon you with your money go run things with real guy men. Remember say, Bill gate, Jeff bezos and other billionaires lose their wife to common men. No be everything be money o. Na why many of una no go ever fit attract better women into una life.”

Gamji__:

“This guy is not intelligent at all very dark man was right when he said “Yhmolee has nothing to over other than show off , money, e.t.c and that he doesn’t have sense.. faxxs because what the hell? ”

kingjosiahmba:

“You just prove to very dark man you have a low self esteem.”

