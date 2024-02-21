Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has flaunted her curvy body on the internet for the umpteenth time

In a video posted on TikTok, the movie star was seen wearing body-hugging clothes as she jumped and bounced her backside for the camera

The video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens with many of them pointing out that her older billionaire husband was enjoying her body

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ curvy body is once again in the news after she took to social media to flaunt it.

The former child actress, who is married to billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, took to her official TikTok page to show off her figure.

Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels bouncing her backside on camera. Photos: @official_regina

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the mum of two was seen wearing a pink body-hugging top and shorts, as well as numerous colourful waist beads.

Regina was all smiles as she started to jump and bounce her backside in front of the camera. The young actress then accompanied the video with a caption explaining that it was not her intention to jump.

She wrote:

“I’m sorry the idea wasn’t to jump o i will try again.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels dances online

The video of Regina Daniels shaking her body in front of the camera drew interesting comments from some netizens. Read the comments below:

@Mhizsunshine:

“Unfortunately nah man close to his grave dey chop all this .”

Pweedy:

“Billionaire ynash.”

Kelly Chris:

“At this point I will marry for money let my kids marry for love ooo.”

Nestnext:

“The only woman I can take marriage advice from.”

kesh Billions❇️:

“This man dey enjoy sha.”

Danny Jackson:

“See what that old man is enjoying I Will never be poor.”

Taubah:

“We need your docs info fr.”

Raymond 942:

“See wetin old man dey enjoy .”

Stephen Cee:

“Na una wan tell me say na only Ned dey chop this thing .”

Maryam:

“Na wetin baba dey enjoy be this?? no wonder.”

Regina Daniels' use of English divides Nigerians

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels gave a couple of Nigerians a tough time over her use of tenses in a post she made weeks ago.

The movie star shared a video of herself in light makeup as she captured the moment she was going out with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reflecting on the challenging week she had experienced, the mum of two disclosed that she had hardly enjoyed sufficient rest over the past few days.

Source: Legit.ng