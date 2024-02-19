A Nigerian lady went viral after she posted a TikTok video of her flying with the Ooni of Ife, the paramount ruler from Osun State

The video captured the moment the lady spotted the king and his entourage, clad in white, at the airport

She was overjoyed and honoured to be on the same plane with the respected monarch from Osun State

A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video of her amazing flight experience with the Ooni of Ife, the supreme traditional ruler from Osun State.

The video as shared by @amadiva_ showed the moment the lady noticed the king and his large entourage, who were all dressed in immaculate white, at the airport terminal.

She could not contain her excitement and joy as she realised she was going to be on the same plane with the revered monarch from Osun State.

She expressed her admiration and respect for the Ooni of Ife with a bright smile. The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from people who praised her for her enthusiasm and reverence for the king.

Batifeori said:

“E be like say na kabiyesi regime we go later do last last make everyone go back to their place democracy no dey work.”

Chile_ reacted:

“But I thought he also own a private jet.”

FeezyGrin:

“What's funny there now.”

Oloba Bella black:

“Always proud with my home town king.”

Along dee:

“That is the one of the big respect we always give our king. I love you so much, my king.”

Alex:

“I think this is erimo king.”

joshuanwankwo95:

“No be Tumininu be this.”

SuruBose:

“Person cde go straight to private jet, you de wait for ur flight, yoU say you enter same flight with am. Funny caption.”

Candy exchange:

“I guess what they're doing is funny to her.”

Waris:

“Why are you all crying because king passing.”

Ooni of Ife flaunts wives as he marks International Women’s Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, joined many people in different parts of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 is dedicated to honouring all women of different classes and from different backgrounds.

The Ooni of Ife, a man with a harem of wives, made sure to also join in the celebration of powerful Nigerian women.

